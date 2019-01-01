Championship club circling for Redmayne - report
Just a week after making his Socceroos debut, Sydney FC goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne has been linked with a possible transfer to England.
According to The Daily Telegraph, the 30-year-old has attracted interest from Championship side Bristol City.
Redmayne is under contract with the Sky Blues for another season meaning the English club are having to decide whether they're prepared to pay a fee for the newly-capped Socceroo.
After winning the A-League championship with Sydney FC, Redmayne was called up to Australia's senior squad for the first time and made his first appearance for the green and gold in a 1-0 loss to South Korea.
Bristol City are no strangers to Australians and currently have Socceroos defender Bailey Wright on their books.
Redmayne, who once trialed with Arsenal, has been with the Sky Blues since 2017 and has spent his entire career in the A-League.
The shot-stopper began his career with Central Coast Mariners before stints with Melbourne City and Western Sydney Wanderers.