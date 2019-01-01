Championship club circling for Redmayne - report

The Aussie shot-stopper's strong season continues to pay off...

Just a week after making his Socceroos debut, Sydney FC goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne has been linked with a possible transfer to .

According to The Daily Telegraph, the 30-year-old has attracted interest from Championship side .

Redmayne is under contract with the Sky Blues for another season meaning the English club are having to decide whether they're prepared to pay a fee for the newly-capped Socceroo.

After winning the A-League championship with Sydney FC, Redmayne was called up to 's senior squad for the first time and made his first appearance for the green and gold in a 1-0 loss to .

Article continues below

Bristol City are no strangers to Australians and currently have Socceroos defender Bailey Wright on their books.

Redmayne, who once trialed with , has been with the Sky Blues since 2017 and has spent his entire career in the A-League.

The shot-stopper began his career with Central Coast Mariners before stints with Melbourne City and Western Sydney Wanderers.