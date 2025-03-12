How to watch Carlton vs Richmond AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Carlton versus Richmond AFL game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The much-debated Opening Round is in the rearview mirror, and now all 18 teams are set to take center stage in Round 1. The action kicks off on Thursday night with a classic showdown at the MCG, as arch-rivals Richmond and Carlton square off to get their campaigns underway.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Carlton vs Richmond in the AFL, plus plenty more.

Carlton vs Richmond date and start time

Date Thursday, March 13, 2025 Start time 7:30 pm AEDT/ 6:30 pm AEST/ 6:00 pm ACST/ 4:30 pm AWST Venue MCG Location Melbourne, Australia

How to watch Carlton vs Richmond on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Carlton vs Richmond AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo Standard at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Premium at $40 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Carlton vs Richmond game on?

The game will not be broadcast live on Channel 7 and 7mate on free-to-air TV and live streaming. It will also be available to watch Fox Footy and Binge on pay TV. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Overview of VPN services that allow access to geo-restricted streams

How to set up and use a VPN service to stream the match

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!

Carlton Blues vs Richmond Tigers team news & confirmed lineups

The Tigers have opted for a fresh start, offloading experienced names like Liam Baker, Shai Bolton, and Daniel Rioli while placing their faith in youth. No. 1 draft pick Sam Lalor is set for his first AFL appearance, joined by fellow debutants Luke Trainor and Harry Armstrong. However, injuries have already taken a toll, with Dion Prestia, Josh Gibcus, Hugo Ralphsmith, Josh Smillie, Tylar Young, and Mykelti Lefau all unavailable. To make matters worse, key defender Noah Balta will miss the clash due to suspension. With so many first-choice players sidelined, Richmond faces an uphill battle against a Carlton side brimming with expectation.

Meanwhile, the Blues will introduce just one fresh face, with Lucas Camporeale earning a spot on the wing after an eye-catching pre-season. Despite the optimism, Carlton won't be at full strength, as Charlie Curnow is being eased back and is slated for a Round 2 return. Defensively, they'll be without Nic Newman, who remains sidelined indefinitely with a knee injury, while ruckman Marc Pittonet faces over a month on the sidelines due to a calf issue. Midfielder Elijah Hollands is also unavailable for personal reasons. There is some good news, however, with Sam Walsh overcoming a fitness test and given the green light to play.

Carlton Blues Position Richmond Tigers Jack Silvagni, Jacob Weitering, Oliver Hollands FB Jacob Blight, Ben Miller, Nathan Broad Adam Saad, Mitch McGovern, Lachlan Cowan HB Jayden Short, Nick Vlastuin, Luke Trainor Blake Acres, Patrick Cripps, Lucas Camporeale C Sam Banks, Kamdyn McIntosh, James Trezise Sam Walsh, Brodie Kemp, Lachie Fogarty HF Rhyan Mansell, Seth Campbell, Steely Green Matthew Cottrell, Harry McKay, Zac Williams F Jacob Bauer, Tom Lynch, Sam Lalor Tom De Koning, Adam Cerra, George Hewett FOL Toby Nankervis, Tim Taranto, Jacob Hopper Sam Docherty, Nick Haynes, Jesse Motlop, Cooper Lord, Francis Evans IC Tom Brown, Thomson Dow, Tyler Sonsie, Jack Ross, Harry Armstrong Lewis Young, Matthew Carroll, Will White EMG Kaleb Smith, Maurice Rioli, Samson Ryan

Head to Head

Carlton has dominated recent encounters against Richmond, winning their last four meetings, including a 24-point victory in last season's corresponding fixture. However, the Hawks had themselves to blame in that contest, squandering opportunities in front of goal despite registering six more scoring shots.

Three of those four victories came at the MCG, a ground where the Blues posted a 4-3-1 record in 2024. Meanwhile, the Tigers fared slightly better with a 6-4 record at the venue. Notably, Carlton enters this clash riding a six-game winning streak at the 'G.

More AFL news and coverage