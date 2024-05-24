How to watch today's Carlton Blues vs Gold Coast Suns AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s AFL game between Carlton and Gold Coast- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Carlton Blues (6-4) will be eagerly looking for a win following a string of tough fixtures when they host the Gold Coast Suns (6-4) at Marvel Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Blues have won just one win from their last month of footy, which was an uninspiring heart-stopping one-point triumph. This run of form has seen them tumble out of the top eight and find themselves way down in 10th.

Nevertheless, they come into the game as the favourites having won both meetings last season. The Suns, meanwhile, won back-to-back matches for the first time since the opening two rounds to climb into the top eight.

Damien Hardwick's side trounced the Cats 164-100 last time out in what was the club's highest-ever AFL scoreline and their biggest winning margin over Geelong.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Carlton vs Gold Coast Suns in the AFL, plus plenty more.

Carlton vs Gold Coast date and start time

Date Saturday, May 25, 2024 Start time 1:45pm AEST/ 1:15 ACST/ 11:45am AWST Venue Marvel Stadium Location Docklands, Australia

How to watch Carlton vs Gold Coast on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Carlton Blues vs Gold Coast Suns AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Carlton vs Gold Coast Suns game on?

The game will not be broadcast live on 7mate on free-to-air TV, but will be available to watch via Fox Footy on pay TV. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Streaming the game with a VPN

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!

Carlton vs Gold Coast team news

Carlton Blues team news

The Blues are now far from their best footy, which may be attributed to a combination of poor form and injuries. Jacob Weitering left the game early in last game due to a thigh injury and did not train on Monday. Nonetheless, he has been named in the starting lineup by Carlton, who regain Adam Saad, Lachie Cowan, and Lachie Fogarty.

Ruck ﻿Marc Pittonet has been ruled out of the clash with an additional finger injury, likely leaving Tom de Koning to handle ruck duties solo. Corey Durdin and Caleb Marchbank (managed) all go out.

Position Players Ruck De Koning, Pittonet, Binns, O'Keeffe, Mirkov Defender Cowan, Williams, McGovern, Binns, Pittonet, Newman, Wilson, Boyd, Cincotta, Saad, Kemp, Weitering, Marchbank, Durdin, Akuei Midfielder Hollands, Cerra, Kennedy, Acres, Docherty, Carroll, Walsh, Hewett, M. Carroll, Cottrell Forward Silvagni, Motlop, Fogarty, McKay, Fantasia, Durdin, Martin, Cunningham, Young, Monahan, Moir, Owies, McKay, Curnow, Lemmey

Gold Coast Suns team news

Despite the Suns' massive victory over Geelong, GC Suns head coach Damien Hardwick could still welcome back several inclusions if he chooses. Jarrod Witts and Nick Holman were two players who were managed that have come straight back in. Alongside the duo, Jed Walter and Jake Rogers are also in the side, with Brayden Fiorini, Ned Moyle, Alex Davies and Sam Day dropping out.

Position Players Rucks Read, Witts, Rogers, Moyle Defenders Casboult, Brock, Graham, Atkins, Weller, Long, Lemmens, Collins, Powell, Casboult, Long, Swallow, King, Budarick, Clohesy, Macpherson, Farrar Midfielders Flanders, Ellis, Davies, Fiorini, Miller, Anderson, Rowell, Graham, Rogers, Powell, Andrew, Faulkhead, Rowlands, Oea Forwards Ballard, Lukosius, Day, Walter, Casboult, King, Sexton, Holman, Ainsworth, Berry, Tsitas, Jeffrey, Rosas

Head-to-Head

Date Match Competition 8/19/23 Gold Coast Suns 91-87 Carlton Blues AFL 6/18/23 Carlton Blues 120-61 Gold Coast Suns AFL 4/10/22 Gold Coast Suns 92-62 Carlton Blues AFL 8/7/21 Carlton Blues 57-76 Gold Coast Suns AFL 4/10/21 Gold Coast Suns 70-59 Carlton Blues AFL

