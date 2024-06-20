How to watch today's Carlton vs Geelong AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s AFL game between Carlton and Geelong- team news, livestream, TV channel, and kick-off time.

The Carlton Blues (9-4) and Geelong Cats (8-5) will face off in a blockbuster Friday night clash at the MCG to kick off Round 15, with the two sides entering the contest in contrasting form.

The Blues are the form team compared to the Cats having won their last three games to move into second place on the ladder. The most recent victory came against longtime rivals Essendon who held that second spot heading into the match.

Meanwhile, Geelong's blistering first quarter on the road against the top of the ladder Sydney Swans was insufficient to set them up for victory. Chris Scott's side finally lost the game by five goals.

After winning their opening seven games, Geelong have since lost five of their last six games subsequently seeing them fall on the verge of dropping out of the top eight. However, the Cats can go level on points and possibly leapfrog the Blues if they are to prevail on Friday.

Both teams had the luxury of the bye last week with players at their physical peak entering the match, so a thrilling high-scoring contest is in the offing.

Carlton vs Geelong date and start time

Date Friday, June 21, 2024 Start time 7:40 pm AEST/ 7:10 pm ACST/ 5:40 pm AWST Venue MCG Location East Melbourne, Australia

How to watch Carlton vs Geelong on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Carlton vs Geelong AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Carlton vs Geelong game on?

The game will be available to watch on Channel 7 on free-to-air TV, and Fox Footy on pay TV. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Streaming the game with a VPN

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!

Carlton vs Geelong team news

Carlton Blues

Fresh off their bye and a successful first half of the 2024 AFL season, the Blues return to action with a mouth-watering encounter against top-four contenders Geelong. Orazio Fantasia, David Cuningham, and Marc Pittonet are all scheduled for tests this week, but star midfielder Adam Cerra will not be available for at least another week. Jack Martin has resumed full training but will not be eligible for selection, while Matthew Cottrell will be out for two to three weeks due to a foot injury.

Position Players Ruck De Koning, Pittonet, Binns, O'Keeffe, Mirkov Defender Cowan, Williams, McGovern, Binns, Pittonet, Newman, Wilson, Boyd, Cincotta, Saad, Kemp, Weitering, Marchbank, Durdin, Akuei Midfielder Hollands, Cerra, Kennedy, Acres, Docherty, Carroll, Walsh, Hewett, M. Carroll, Cottrell Forward Silvagni, Motlop, Fogarty, McKay, Fantasia, Durdin, Martin, Cunningham, Young, Monahan, Moir, Owies, McKay, Curnow, Lemmey

Geelong Cats

The Cats are coming off a midseason bye, but they need a win desperately. Captain Patrick Dangerfield and promising attacker Ollie Henry will return from a cautious absence with a hamstring injury, providing a significant boost. Cam Guthrie is still recovering from an Achilles injury and will be out for around a month. Zach Tuohy should recover from a hip injury. Toby Conway, a young ruck, might potentially be considered for return if his knee niggle alleviates.

Position Players Rucks Stanley, Conway, Edwards, Humphries, Neale, Furphy, Blicavs Defenders Kolodjashnij, O'Sullivan, De Koning, Bews, Guthrie, Henry, Jeka, Bowes, Duncan, Atkins, Murdoch, Mullin, Mark Midfielders Tuohy, Parfitt, Bruhn, Mannagh, Holmes, Knevitt, Stevens, Willis, Wiltshire, Clark, Guthrie, Hardie Forwards Cameron, Stengle, Foster, Hawkins, Dempsey, Close, Rohan, Stewart, Clohesy

Head-to-Head

Date Match Competition 4/27/24 Geelong Cats 118-105 Carlton Blues AFL 3/23/23 Carlton Blues 90-82 Geelong Cats AFL 7/16/22 Carlton Blues 55-85 Geelong Cats AFL 7/10/21 Carlton Blues 44-70 Geelong Cats AFL 6/20/20 Geelong Cats 79-77 Carlton Blues AFL

