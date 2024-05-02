How to watch today's Carlton Blues vs Collingwood AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s AFL game between Carlton and Collingwood- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

This has all the makings of a classic instalment in the battles between the traditional rivals and a huge crowd will be in show to watch the reigning premiers the Collingwood Magpies (3-3-1) and the Carlton Blues (5-2) lock horns at the MCG on Friday night in AFL Round 8 action.

Carlton went a long way towards cementing their status among the front-runners for the title with a convincing win over Collingwood late last season.

The tables have been flipped this year, and another Blues victory against the Magpies would boost their own chances of finishing in the top four while making things even more trickier for their rivals.

The Magpies have shown signs of returning to their best, but just could not quite get over the line in the draw with Essendon last week. Prior to the ANZAC Day draw, they won three in a row.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Carlton vs Collingwood in the AFL, plus plenty more.

Carlton vs Collingwood date and start time

Date Friday, May 3, 2024 Start time 7:40 pm AEST/ 7:10 pm ACST/ 5:40 pm AWST Venue The MCG Location East Melbourne, Australia

How to watch Carlton vs Collingwood on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Carlton Blues vs Collingwood Magpies AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Carlton vs Collingwood game on?

The game will be broadcast live on 7mate on free-to-air TV, and will also be available to watch via Fox Footy on pay TV. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Overview of VPN services that allow access to geo-restricted streams

How to set up and use a VPN service to stream the match

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!

Carlton vs Collingwood team news

Carlton Blues team news

While there's no shame in the Blues dropped against the unbeaten Cats, head coach Michael Voss called the performance "unacceptable" and has some dilemma after going into the game unchanged, with the exception of Jaxon Binns being a late replacement for Orazio Fantasia (sickness).

Adam Cerra, David Cunningham, and Mitch McGovern would all be in the running to return from injury, with Cerra appearing to be the best prepared. Lachie Fogarty (wrist), Caleb Marchbank (back), Jack Martin (hamstring), Jesse Motlop (hamstring) and Adam Saad (hamstring) should be back within the next month

Position Players Ruck De Koning, Pittonet, Binns, O'Keeffe, Mirkov Defender Cowan, Williams, McGovern, Binns, Pittonet, Newman, Wilson, Boyd, Cincotta, Saad, Kemp, Weitering, Marchbank, Durdin, Akuei Midfielder Hollands, Cerra, Kennedy, Acres, Docherty, Carroll, Walsh, Hewett, M. Carroll, Cottrell Forward Silvagni, Motlop, Fogarty, McKay, Fantasia, Durdin, Martin, Cunningham, Young, Monahan, Moir, Owies, McKay, Curnow, Lemmey

Collingwood Magpies team news

Collingwood boss Craig McRae has confirmed both Jordan De Goey (groin) and Tom Mitchell (foot soreness) will miss Friday night's clash in a big blow for the defending premiers, especially against Carlton's star-studded midfield.

That has opened the door for 26-year-old Lachie Sullivan to make his AFL debut, just a couple of months after joining the club via the rookie draft.

Position Players Rucks Cameron, Kreuger, Steene, Begg, Cox Defenders Carmichael, Frampton, Murphy, Moore, Eyre, Howe, Dean, Quaynor, Maynard, Noble, Jiath, Ryan, Markov, Parker Midfielders De Goey, Mitchell, Daicos, Pendlebury, Demattia, Allan, Sidebottom, Crisp, Bytel, Hoskin-Elliott, Sullivan, Nick Daicos Forwards McStay, McInnes, Johnson, Mihocek, Johnson, Lipinski, Elliott, Schultz, Carmichael, Macrae, Hill, Richards, McCreery, Richards, Harrison, McInnes, Johnson, Mihocek

Head-to-Head

Date Match Competition 28/07/23 Collingwood Magpies 76-93 Carlton Blues AFL 21/05/23 Carlton Blues 57-85 Collingwood Magpies AFL 21/08/22 Carlton Blues 74-75 Collingwood Magpies AFL 29/05/22 Collingwood Magpies 79-75 Carlton Blues AFL 18/07/21 Collingwood Magpies 62-19 Carlton Blues AFL

More AFL news and coverage