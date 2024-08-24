How to watch today's Carlton Blues vs St Kilda AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s AFL game between Carlton and St Kilda- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Carlton's finals hopes hinge on this final round showdown with St Kilda. The scenario is straightforward for the Blues: win, and they're through! However, facing the red-hot Saints poses a significant challenge.

Michael Voss' team delivered their most impressive victory of the season last weekend, traveling to Perth with 18 players sidelined by injuries and securing a remarkable 65-point win over West Coast.

Unfortunately for the Saints, despite playing some of their best football in 2024, their late-season surge might be in vain as they sit 14th on the ladder. They’ve won five of their last seven games, including a couple of upsets against top-four teams.

St Kilda's most recent surprise victory was against Geelong last weekend, where they outscored their season average by 31 points, overcoming a 33-point halftime deficit to win 107-89 against the Cats.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Carlton Blues vs St Kilda in the AFL, plus plenty more.

Carlton Blues vs St Kilda date and start time

Date Sunday, August 25, 2024 Start time 3:20pm AEST/ 2:50pm ACST/ 1:20pm AWST Venue Marvel Stadium Location Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

How to watch Carlton Blues vs St Kilda on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Carlton Blues vs North Melbourne AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Carlton Blues vs St Kilda game on?

The game will be broadcast live on 7mate on free-to-air TV and will also be available to watch via Fox Footy on pay TV. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Overview of VPN services that allow access to geo-restricted streams

How to set up and use a VPN service to stream the match

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!

Carlton Blues vs St Kilda team news

Corey Durdin is unlikely to play after a dislocated shoulder in the Blues victory.

Zac Williams, Charlie Curnow, Mitch McGovern and Adam Saad have been given the green light in a huge boost for the Blues.

As for the Saints, Brad Hill (back) and Anthony Caminiti (shoulder) are both out for the clash against Carlton.

Position Carlton St Kilda FB Alex Cincotta, Jacob Weitering, Lachlan Cowan Josh Battle, Dougal Howard, Callum Wilkie HB Adam Saad, Lewis Young, Nic Newman Liam Stocker, Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera, Jimmy Webster C Oliver Hollands, Patrick Cripps, Blake Acres Mason Wood, Hunter Clark, Zak Jones HF Matthew Owies, Brodie Kemp, Elijah Hollands Bradley Hill, Mattaes Phillipou, Mitch Owens FF Corey Durdin, Matthew Kennedy, Jesse Motlop Jack Higgins, Tim Membrey, Cooper Sharman FOL Marc Pittonet, Sam Walsh, George Hewett Rowan Marshall, Jack Steele, Jack Sinclair IC Jaxon Binns, Jack Carroll, Mitch McGovern, Ashton Moir, Cooper Lord Ryan Byrnes, Paddy Dow, Dan Butler, Darcy Wilson, Hugo Garcia EMG Jack Hayes, Tom Campbell, Angus McLennan Billy Wilson, Orazio Fantasia, Harry Lemmey

Carlton vs St Kilda Form

Carlton: WLLLW

Round Match R23 West Coast 34-99 Carlton R22 Carlton 38-112 Hawthorn R21 Collingwood 84-81 Carlton R20 Carlton 65-79 Port Adelaide R19 Carlton 107-88 North Melbourne

St Kilda: WWLWW

Round Match R23 St Kilda 107-89 Geelong R22 Richmond 51-99 St Kilda R21 St Kilda 39-124 Brisbane R20 St Kilda 108-55 Essendon R19 St Kilda 113-41 West Coast

Carlton vs St Kilda Head-to-Head Results

Year Match 2023 St Kilda 54-73 Carlton 2023 Carlton 60-82 St Kilda 2022 Carlton 78-93 St Kilda 2021 St Kilda 81-112 Carlton 2020 Carlton 55-73 St Kilda

