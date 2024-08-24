This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
How to watch today's Carlton Blues vs St Kilda AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s AFL game between Carlton and St Kilda- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Carlton's finals hopes hinge on this final round showdown with St Kilda. The scenario is straightforward for the Blues: win, and they're through! However, facing the red-hot Saints poses a significant challenge.

Michael Voss' team delivered their most impressive victory of the season last weekend, traveling to Perth with 18 players sidelined by injuries and securing a remarkable 65-point win over West Coast.

Unfortunately for the Saints, despite playing some of their best football in 2024, their late-season surge might be in vain as they sit 14th on the ladder. They’ve won five of their last seven games, including a couple of upsets against top-four teams.

St Kilda's most recent surprise victory was against Geelong last weekend, where they outscored their season average by 31 points, overcoming a 33-point halftime deficit to win 107-89 against the Cats.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Carlton Blues vs St Kilda in the AFL, plus plenty more.

Carlton Blues vs St Kilda date and start time

DateSunday, August 25, 2024
Start time3:20pm AEST/ 2:50pm ACST/ 1:20pm AWST
VenueMarvel Stadium
LocationMelbourne, Victoria, Australia

How to watch Carlton Blues vs St Kilda on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Carlton Blues vs North Melbourne AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Carlton Blues vs St Kilda game on?

The game will be broadcast live on 7mate on free-to-air TV and will also be available to watch via Fox Footy on pay TV. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Streaming the game with a VPN

  • Overview of VPN services that allow access to geo-restricted streams
  • How to set up and use a VPN service to stream the match

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

  1. Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options.
  2. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US.
  3. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!
Carlton Blues vs St Kilda team news

Corey Durdin is unlikely to play after a dislocated shoulder in the Blues victory.

Zac Williams, Charlie Curnow, Mitch McGovern and Adam Saad have been given the green light in a huge boost for the Blues.

As for the Saints, Brad Hill (back) and Anthony Caminiti (shoulder) are both out for the clash against Carlton.

PositionCarltonSt Kilda
FBAlex Cincotta, Jacob Weitering, Lachlan CowanJosh Battle, Dougal Howard, Callum Wilkie
HBAdam Saad, Lewis Young, Nic NewmanLiam Stocker, Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera, Jimmy Webster
COliver Hollands, Patrick Cripps, Blake AcresMason Wood, Hunter Clark, Zak Jones
HFMatthew Owies, Brodie Kemp, Elijah HollandsBradley Hill, Mattaes Phillipou, Mitch Owens
FFCorey Durdin, Matthew Kennedy, Jesse MotlopJack Higgins, Tim Membrey, Cooper Sharman
FOLMarc Pittonet, Sam Walsh, George HewettRowan Marshall, Jack Steele, Jack Sinclair
ICJaxon Binns, Jack Carroll, Mitch McGovern, Ashton Moir, Cooper LordRyan Byrnes, Paddy Dow, Dan Butler, Darcy Wilson, Hugo Garcia
EMGJack Hayes, Tom Campbell, Angus McLennanBilly Wilson, Orazio Fantasia, Harry Lemmey
Carlton vs St Kilda Form

Carlton: WLLLW

RoundMatch
R23West Coast 34-99 Carlton
R22Carlton 38-112 Hawthorn
R21Collingwood 84-81 Carlton
R20Carlton 65-79 Port Adelaide
R19Carlton 107-88 North Melbourne

St Kilda: WWLWW

RoundMatch
R23St Kilda 107-89 Geelong
R22Richmond 51-99 St Kilda
R21St Kilda 39-124 Brisbane
R20St Kilda 108-55 Essendon
R19St Kilda 113-41 West Coast

Carlton vs St Kilda Head-to-Head Results

YearMatch
2023St Kilda 54-73 Carlton
2023Carlton 60-82 St Kilda
2022Carlton 78-93 St Kilda
2021St Kilda 81-112 Carlton
2020Carlton 55-73 St Kilda

