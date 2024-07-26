How to watch today's Carlton Blues vs Port Adelaide AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s AFL game between Carlton and Port Adelaide- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Carlton Blues (12-6) will look to put a rough month behind them when they host Port Adelaide Power (11-7) on Friday night to open AFL Round 20 at Marvel Stadium.

The Blues snapped a run of two losses in anything but convincing fashion against North Melbourne last time out. The Kangaroos went toe-to-toe against the Michael Voss' men but a dominant third quarter led by Coleman Medal leader Charlie Curnow propelled the 19-point victory.

Despite Carlton sitting in second place, they don't have wiggle room to slip in the home stretch considering they are just four points away from seventh, which is Port Adelaide. A top-two spot guarantees a home preliminary final, which would go a long way for the Victorian heavyweights towards the Premiership.

Meanwhile, Port Adelaide were also underwhelming against the Richmond Tigers, requiring a dominant 32-1 final quarter to prevail by seven goals to maintain their position in the top eight.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Carlton Blues vs Port Adelaide in the AFL, plus plenty more.

Carlton Blues vs Port Adelaide date and start time

Date Friday, July 26, 2024 Start time 7:40 pm AEST/ 7:10 pm ACST/ 5:40 pm AWST Venue Marvel Stadium Location Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

How to watch Carlton Blues vs Port Adelaide on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Carlton Blues vs Port Adelaide AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Carlton Blues vs Port Adelaide game on?

The game will be broadcast live on 7mate on free-to-air TV and will also be available to watch via Fox Footy on pay TV. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Overview of VPN services that allow access to geo-restricted streams

How to set up and use a VPN service to stream the match

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!

Carlton Blues vs Port Adelaide team news

Carlton Blues team news

In a massive blow for the Blues, Tom De Koning has been ruled out for the remainder of the season. Sam Durdin is also expected to miss 4-6 weeks with a calf injury.

Mitch McGovern failed his fitness test last week but is expected to come back into the team for this contest. The same goes for Corey Durdin and Caleb Marchbank, who are recovering from sickness.

Position Players Ruck De Koning, Pittonet, Binns, O'Keeffe, Mirkov Defender Cowan, Williams, McGovern, Binns, Pittonet, Newman, Wilson, Boyd, Cincotta, Saad, Kemp, Weitering, Marchbank, Durdin, Akuei Midfielder Hollands, Cerra, Kennedy, Acres, Docherty, Carroll, Walsh, Hewett, M. Carroll, Cottrell Forward Silvagni, Motlop, Fogarty, McKay, Fantasia, Durdin, Martin, Cunningham, Young, Monahan, Moir, Owies, McKay, Curnow, Lemmey

Port Adelaide team news

Todd Marshall and Kane Farrell will have to pass fitness tests to be considered for selection. Lachie Jones and Jed McEntee are both in concussion protocols and will need to be evaluated before being available. Ivan Soldo is still several weeks away.

Position Players Rucks Soldo, Sweet, Ratugolea, Visentini Defenders Burton, McKenzie, Clurey, Aliir, Zerk-Thatcher, McCallum, Marshall, Houston, Farrell, Burgoyne, Williams, L. Jones Midfielders Rozee, Sinn, Butters, Boak, Bergman, Wines, Charleson, Drew, Lorenz, Jackson, Mead Forwards Marshall, Finlayson, Lord, Scully, Walsh, Powell-Pepper, Riolli, Horne-Francis, Georgiades, Dixon, Anastasopoulos, Evans, Scully, Byrne-Jones, McEntee, Narkle

Carlton vs Port Adelaide Form

Carlton: WWLLW

Round Match R19 Carlton 107-88 North Melbourne R18 Western Bulldogs 100-86 Carlton R17 GWS 116-104 Carlton R16 Richmond 70-131 Carlton R15 Carlton 138-75 Geelong

Port Adelaide: LWWLW

Round Match R19 Port Adelaide 116-75 Richmond R18 Gold Coast 96-82 Port Adelaide R17 Port Adelaide 102-54 Western Bulldogs R16 St Kilda 60-62 Port Adelaide R15 Port Adelaide 73-152 Brisbane

Carlton vs Port Adelaide H2H Results

Year Match 2024 Power 71-107 Blues 2023 Blues 122-72 Power 2022 Blues 94-91 Power 2021 Power 140-45 Blues 2021 Blues 68-96 Power

