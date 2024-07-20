How to watch today's Carlton Blues vs North Melbourne AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s AFL game between Carlton and North Melbourne- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Marvel Stadium will host the AFL clash between Carlton Blues (11-6) and North Melbourne Kangaroos (2-15).

The Carlton Blues picked up their second straight defeat and will hope to make amends. In their first game this month, Carlton faced GWS Giants and lost 116-104, but then went to lose 100-86 the previous weekend.

Heading into this game, Carlton Blues are seated in 2nd place in the league standings with 44 points from 17 matches, level with third-placed Geelong on 44 points and just two ahead of Brisbane, Fremantle and Essendon, while GWS, Melbourne and Port Adelaide are within four points.

The late Sunday afternoon showdown is a must-win for Carlton as they aim to regain their momentum. Luckily for them, they face off against the second-to-last North Melbourne.

North Melbourne had a decent run of form for a few weeks, securing wins over West Coast and Gold Coast. They also had narrow losses to Melbourne and Collingwood by three points and one point, respectively, which were commendable efforts.

However, despite a competitive first quarter against Sydney last week, the Kangaroos were overwhelmed by the ladder leaders. Sydney led by 90 points late in the final quarter before North managed to salvage some pride with two late goals, reducing the deficit to 79 points.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Carlton Blues vs North Melbourne in the AFL, plus plenty more.

Carlton Blues vs North Melbourne date and start time

Date Sunday July 21, 2024 Start time 4:40pm AEST/ 4:10pm ACST/ 2:40pm AWST Venue Marvel Stadium Location Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

How to watch Carlton Blues vs North Melbourne on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Carlton Blues vs North Melbourne AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Carlton Blues vs North Melbourne game on?

The game will not be broadcast live on 7mate on free-to-air TV, but will be available to watch via Fox Footy on pay TV. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Carlton Blues vs North Melbourne team news

Carlton Blues team news

Carlton's midfield depth has been put to the test in recent weeks, and after another disappointing performance against the Bulldogs, Michael Voss needs to make some tough selection decisions. George Hewett made a strong case for a recall with a stellar VFL performance, racking up 33 disposals, 11 clearances, ten tackles, and a goal.

Jack Carroll also impressed with 29 touches. However, the team was dealt a blow with Zac Williams, who transitioned from defense to forward, suffering a hamstring injury. Potential replacement Orazio Fantasia also hurt his calf over the weekend.

Livewire forward Jesse Motlop could be in line for a call-up, along with David Cuningham. Additionally, Mitch McGovern might return from a hip flexor issue, potentially putting Caleb Marchbank at risk of being dropped.

Position Players Ruck De Koning, Pittonet, Binns, O'Keeffe, Mirkov Defender Cowan, Williams, McGovern, Binns, Pittonet, Newman, Wilson, Boyd, Cincotta, Saad, Kemp, Weitering, Marchbank, Durdin, Akuei Midfielder Hollands, Cerra, Kennedy, Acres, Docherty, Carroll, Walsh, Hewett, M. Carroll, Cottrell Forward Silvagni, Motlop, Fogarty, McKay, Fantasia, Durdin, Martin, Cunningham, Young, Monahan, Moir, Owies, McKay, Curnow, Lemmey

North Melbourne Kangaroos team news

Colby McKercher missed Thursday morning's training session with soreness, and will face a fitness test 24 hours out from the clash to determine his availability.

The Kangaroos have placed ruckman Hamish Free on the sidelines for an indefinite period, having sustained multiple concussions in the VFL over the last year.

Position Players Rucks Goad, Nyuon, Xerri, Maley, Free Defenders Corr, Daw, Logue, Pink, Dawson, Sheezel, McDonald, Hardeman, Goater, Bergman, Archer Midfielders Greenwood, Taylor, Wardlaw, Duursma, Scott, Davies-Uniacke, McKercher, Simpkin, Tucker, Shiels, Stephens, Thomas, Phillips, Lazzaro Forwards Larkey, Coleman-Jones, Comben, Sellers, Stephenson, Fisher, Powell, Curtis, Ford, Drury, Harvey, Zurhaar, Hansen Jr.

Carlton vs North Melbourne Form

Carlton: WWWLL

Round Match R18 Western Bulldogs 100-86 Carlton R17 GWS 116-104 Carlton R16 Richmond 70-131 Carlton R15 Carlton 138-75 Geelong R13 Essendon 70-96 Carlton

North Melbourne: LLLWL

Round Match R18 Sydney 138-59 North Melbourne R17 North Melbourne 87-83 Gold Coast R16 North Melbourne 60-77 Western Bulldogs R15 Melbourne 70-67 North Melbourne R14 North Melbourne 118-119 Collingwood

Carlton vs North Melbourne Head-to-Head Results

Year Match 2024 Round 3 North Melbourne 81-137 Carlton 2023 Round 4 North Melbourne 84-107 Carlton 2022 Round 7 Carlton 114-64 North Melbourne 2021 Round 19 Carlton 77-116 North Melbourne 2020 Round 8 North Melbourne 57-64 Carlton – played at the Gabba

