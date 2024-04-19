How to watch today's Carlton Blues vs GWS Giants AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s AFL game between Carlton Blues and GWS Giants- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

This has all the makings of a blockbuster early season showdown with two likely finalists, Carlton Blues (4-1) and GWS Giants (5-0), going head to head at Marvel Stadium in AFL Round 6 action on Saturday afternoon.

Carlton finally ran out of luck when they was pipped by Adelaide Crows by just two points last time out, after winning their previous six games decided by a goal or less.

The setback may have pulled the Blues back down to earth after their almost unbelievable run of spectacular triumphs, but we're about to get a much clearer understanding of where they stand, with this being the first in a lengthy stretch of games against top-four contenders.

Table-toppers GWS, meanwhile, were on the other end of the spectrum in a closely-contested game in AFL Round 5 action, holding on to defeat St Kilda by one point.

That kept their unbeaten record in tact and they are one of just two sides in the competition that are yet to register a loss in 2024.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Carlton vs GWS in the AFL, plus plenty more.

Carlton vs GWS date and start time

Date Saturday, April 20, 2024 Start time 4:35pm AEST Venue Marvel Stadium Location Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

How to watch Carlton vs GWS on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Carlton Blues vs GWS Giants AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Carlton vs GWS game on?

The game will be broadcast live on 7mate on free-to-air TV, and will also be available to watch via Fox Footy on pay TV. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Overview of VPN services that allow access to geo-restricted streams

How to set up and use a VPN service to stream the match

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!

Carlton vs GWS team news

Carlton Blues team news

The Blues' injury crisis was worsened over the weekend, with Adam Saad now set to miss at least six weeks with a hamstring issue he picked up on Saturday against the Crows.

Meanwhile, Adam Cerra and Mitch McGovern have been given one- to two-week recovery times for their respective hamstrings and will miss this week's game against the Giants.

In total, 13 players are on Carlton's lengthy injury list heading into its Round 6 clash with GWS, with Jesse Motlop (hamstring) also set for at least a month on the sidelines.

Young duo Jaxon Binns and Lachie Cowan may see more opportunities, while David Cuningham and Caleb Marchbank are are also nearing their return from injury.

Billy Wilson and Dominic Akuei both suffered concussions in the VFL at the weekend.

Position Players Ruck De Koning, Pittonet, Binns, O'Keeffe, Mirkov Defender Cowan, Williams, McGovern, Binns, Pittonet, Newman, Wilson, Boyd, Cincotta, Saad, Kemp, Weitering, Marchbank, Durdin, Akuei Midfielder Hollands, Cerra, Kennedy, Acres, Docherty, Carroll, Walsh, Hewett, M. Carroll, Cottrell Forward Silvagni, Motlop, Fogarty, McKay, Fantasia, Durdin, Martin, Cunningham, Young, Monahan, Moir, Owies, McKay, Curnow, Lemmey

GWS Giants team news

Callan Ward made an impressive comeback from injury in the VFL and will be considered as a replacement for midfielder Stephen Coniglio (knee).

Head coach Adam Kingsley told AFL 360 on Monday night that star defender Sam Taylor "still has a slight bit of dizziness" and he will also through the concussion protocols.

Position Players Rucks Preuss, Briggs, Madden Defenders Whitfield, Ash, Cumming, Haynes, Taylor, Aleer, Himmelberg, Leake, Perryman, Fonti, Cadman, Taylor, Aleer, Himmelberg, Buckley Midfielders Jones, Coniglio, Ward, Angwin, Wehr, Green, Callaghan, Rowston, Thomas, Fahey, Hamilton, Derksen Forwards Greene, Cadman, Bedford, Daniels, Stone, Peatling, Kelly, Hogan, Peatling, McMullin, O'Halloran, Kennedy, Wardius, Brown, Cadman, Haynes, Keeffe, Riccardi, Gruzewski

Head-to-Head

Date Match Competition 27/08/23 Carlton Blues 73-105 GWS Giants AFL 01/04/23 GWS Giants 64-74 Carlton Blues AFL 24/07/22 Carlton Blues 90-54 GWS Giants AFL 15/05/22 GWS Giants 75-105 Carlton Blues AFL 21/08/21 Carlton Blues 75-89 GWS Giants AFL

More AFL news and coverage