How to watch today's Carlton Blues vs Adelaide Crows AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

The Carlton Blues (4-0) will be out to protect their perfect record in the 2024 AFL season when they take on the Adelaide Crows (0-4) at Marvel Stadium on Saturday.
The two sides have had contrasting fortunes in 2024. The Blues are one of four sides that are undefeated, having opened up their season with four wins, while the Crows are yet to register a victory so far in 2023.
The Blues are coming off a thrilling victory over Fremantle in Gather Round, pinching the contest late against the Dockers by 10 points. They have shown incredible resilience and fortitude to edge out closely-contested games so far this season.
Adelaide, who went down to Melbourne by 15, have been on the other end of the spectrum, with mistakes costing them games when they have been in the contest for long periods.
The Crows are already losing ground with the top eight as they hope to become just the second AFL/VFL side since 1975 to start a season with four straight losses and still squeeze into the finals.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Carlton vs Adelaide in the AFL, plus plenty more.
Carlton vs Adelaide date and start time
|Date
|Saturday, April 13, 2024
|Start time
|4.35pm AEST/ 4:05pm ACST/ 2:35pm AWST
|Venue
|Marvel Stadium
|Location
|Melbourne, Victoria, Australia
How to watch Carlton vs Adelaide on TV & stream live online
There are several options to watch the Carlton Blues vs Adelaide Crows AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.
The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.
All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).
What channel is Carlton vs Adelaide game on?
The game will not be broadcast live on Channel 7 on free-to-air TV, but will be available to watch via Fox Footy on pay TV. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.
Streaming the game with a VPN
- Overview of VPN services that allow access to geo-restricted streams
- How to set up and use a VPN service to stream the match
You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.
If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.
Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:
- Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options.
- Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US.
- Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!
Carlton vs Adelaide team news
Carlton Blues team news
Sam Walsh (back) is hopeful to return this Saturday, but must undergo some final testing later in the week. Elijah Hollands (adductor) and Caleb Marchbank will also undergo testing later in the week to clarify their availability, the latter having developed a back issue while progressing through the AFL's concussion protocols.
Lachie Gogarty is set to miss some time after fracturing his wrist which also saw him get a one week suspension.
|Position
|Players
|Ruck
|De Koning, Pittonet, Binns, O'Keeffe, Mirkov
|Defender
|Cowan, Williams, McGovern, Binns, Pittonet, Newman, Wilson, Boyd, Cincotta, Saad, Kemp, Weitering, Marchbank, Durdin, Akuei
|Midfielder
|Hollands, Cerra, Kennedy, Acres, Docherty, Carroll, Walsh, Hewett, M. Carroll, Cottrell
|Forward
|Silvagni, Motlop, Fogarty, McKay, Fantasia, Durdin, Martin, Cunningham, Young, Monahan, Moir, Owies, McKay, Curnow, Lemmey
Adelaide Crows team news
Patrick Parnell will be out for an extended period with a severe shoulder injury that may require surgery.
Harry Schoenberg (ACL) is making good progress, but he is still at least a week away from testing out his Achilles in the SANFL.
|Position
|Players
|Rucks
|O'Brien
|Defenders
|Curtin, Michalanney, Hamill, Hinge, Ryan, Nankervis, Milera, Smith, Borlase, Gallagher, Parnell, Worrell, Murray, Butts, Keane
|Midfielders
|Jones, Berry, Crouch, Edwards, Dawson, Soligo, Cook, Taylor, Schoenberg, Laird, Dowling, Sholl, Bond
|Forwards
|Thilthorpe, Burgess, Fogarty, Keays, Murphy, Rachele, Pedlar, Walker, Rankine, McHenry, Himmelberg, Strachan, Gollant
Head-to-Head
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|13/04/23
|Adelaide Crows 118-62 Carlton Blues
|AFL
|30/07/22
|Adelaide Crows 84-55 Carlton Blues
|AFL
|08/05/22
|Carlton Blues 116-68 Adelaide Crows
|AFL
|27/06/21
|Carlton Blues 83-73 Adelaide Crows
|AFL
|13/09/20
|Carlton Blues 56-72 Adelaide Crows
|AFL