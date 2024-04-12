How to watch today's Carlton Blues vs Adelaide Crows AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s AFL game between Carlton and Adelaide- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Carlton Blues (4-0) will be out to protect their perfect record in the 2024 AFL season when they take on the Adelaide Crows (0-4) at Marvel Stadium on Saturday.

The two sides have had contrasting fortunes in 2024. The Blues are one of four sides that are undefeated, having opened up their season with four wins, while the Crows are yet to register a victory so far in 2023.

The Blues are coming off a thrilling victory over Fremantle in Gather Round, pinching the contest late against the Dockers by 10 points. They have shown incredible resilience and fortitude to edge out closely-contested games so far this season.

Adelaide, who went down to Melbourne by 15, have been on the other end of the spectrum, with mistakes costing them games when they have been in the contest for long periods.

The Crows are already losing ground with the top eight as they hope to become just the second AFL/VFL side since 1975 to start a season with four straight losses and still squeeze into the finals.

Carlton vs Adelaide date and start time

Date Saturday, April 13, 2024 Start time 4.35pm AEST/ 4:05pm ACST/ 2:35pm AWST Venue Marvel Stadium Location Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

How to watch Carlton vs Adelaide on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Carlton Blues vs Adelaide Crows AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Carlton vs Adelaide game on?

The game will not be broadcast live on Channel 7 on free-to-air TV, but will be available to watch via Fox Footy on pay TV. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Overview of VPN services that allow access to geo-restricted streams

How to set up and use a VPN service to stream the match

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!

Carlton vs Adelaide team news

Carlton Blues team news

Sam Walsh (back) is hopeful to return this Saturday, but must undergo some final testing later in the week. Elijah Hollands (adductor) and Caleb Marchbank will also undergo testing later in the week to clarify their availability, the latter having developed a back issue while progressing through the AFL's concussion protocols.

Lachie Gogarty is set to miss some time after fracturing his wrist which also saw him get a one week suspension.

Position Players Ruck De Koning, Pittonet, Binns, O'Keeffe, Mirkov Defender Cowan, Williams, McGovern, Binns, Pittonet, Newman, Wilson, Boyd, Cincotta, Saad, Kemp, Weitering, Marchbank, Durdin, Akuei Midfielder Hollands, Cerra, Kennedy, Acres, Docherty, Carroll, Walsh, Hewett, M. Carroll, Cottrell Forward Silvagni, Motlop, Fogarty, McKay, Fantasia, Durdin, Martin, Cunningham, Young, Monahan, Moir, Owies, McKay, Curnow, Lemmey

Adelaide Crows team news

Patrick Parnell will be out for an extended period with a severe shoulder injury that may require surgery.

Harry Schoenberg (ACL) is making good progress, but he is still at least a week away from testing out his Achilles in the SANFL.

Position Players Rucks O'Brien Defenders Curtin, Michalanney, Hamill, Hinge, Ryan, Nankervis, Milera, Smith, Borlase, Gallagher, Parnell, Worrell, Murray, Butts, Keane Midfielders Jones, Berry, Crouch, Edwards, Dawson, Soligo, Cook, Taylor, Schoenberg, Laird, Dowling, Sholl, Bond Forwards Thilthorpe, Burgess, Fogarty, Keays, Murphy, Rachele, Pedlar, Walker, Rankine, McHenry, Himmelberg, Strachan, Gollant

Head-to-Head

Date Match Competition 13/04/23 Adelaide Crows 118-62 Carlton Blues AFL 30/07/22 Adelaide Crows 84-55 Carlton Blues AFL 08/05/22 Carlton Blues 116-68 Adelaide Crows AFL 27/06/21 Carlton Blues 83-73 Adelaide Crows AFL 13/09/20 Carlton Blues 56-72 Adelaide Crows AFL

