- Mbappe unlikely to extend his deal until 2025
- Has never closed the door on Madrid move
- Ancelotti reluctant to answer questions
WHAT HAPPENED? It is no secret that Mbappe wants to play for Madrid someday. And although the club insist they will not get into a bidding war for the French star, Madrid might be inclined sign the Frenchman for the right price — or even on a free transfer.
But Ancelotti has refused to offer much insight into whether Los Blancos will make a move.
TOP STORY: Furious Ronaldo kicks bottle after Messi chants
HAVE YOUR SAY: Is Rashford the world's best player?
MUST READ: Retire or return to Barca - Messi must quit PSG
WHAT THEY SAID: "Would I like to sign Mbappé? Ask me today, you can ask also in two weeks or three months — I will never answer this question," Ancelotti said in a pre-match press conference.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: PSG crashed out of the Champions League this week, losing 3-0 on aggregate to Bayern Munich in the round of 16. Mbappe insisted that the result would have no bearing on his future, but the forward has shown little indication that he is willing to stay at PSG long-term. His current deal expires in 2024.
IN THREE PHOTOS:Getty Images(C)Getty imagesGetty Images
WHAT NEXT FOR MBAPPE? The forward will lead the line for PSG as they hope to secure the Ligue 1 title. The Parisians currently have an eight-point lead over second-placed Marseille.