Carabao Cup quarter-final draw: When it is, how to watch & teams involved

The 2021-22 Carabao Cup is underway with the Premier League clubs having entered the competition.

The tournament is now heading towards the quarter-final stage, with excitement now ramping up about who could be crowned winner of the League Cup.

Goal has everything you need to know about when the quarter-final draw for the Carabao Cup is, how to watch it, what teams are involved and more.

When is the Carabao Cup quarter-final draw?

The Carabao Cup quarter-final draw will take place during Soccer AM on Saturday October 30, with hosts Jimmy Bullard and John Fendley conducting the draw.

No exact time has been set for draw proceedings, but it will happen during the show's broadcast between 10:30am – 12pm BST.

🏆🔢 The Quarter-Final draw of the #CarabaoCup will take place live on @SoccerAM this Saturday from 10:30am.#EFL https://t.co/JGQTRoD4CJ — Carabao Cup (@Carabao_Cup) October 26, 2021

How to watch or live stream the Carabao Cup quarter-final draw

The Carabao Cup quarter-final draw will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

It will also be available to watch, free of charge on the Sky Sports YouTube channel.

The official Carabao Cup Twitter account will also be sharing updates as and when the draw happens live. You can also follow all the draw proceedings on the Goal Twitter account.

Which teams are in the Carabao Cup quarter-final draw?

The final set of Carabao Cup fourth-round matches will take place on October 27.

The quarter-final stage will begin the week commencing December 20, 2021.

Club League Chelsea or Southampton Premier League Arsenal or Leeds Premier League QPR or Sunderland Championship/League One Stoke or Brentford Championship/Premier League West Ham or Manchester City Premier League Leicester or Brighton Premier League Burnley or Tottenham Premier League Preston North End or Liverpool Championship/Premier League

In the third round, Manchester City registered an emphatic 6-1 win over Wycombe Wanderers to progress to the next round of the competition, while other Premier League sides such as Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal also managed wins.

West Ham pulled an upset with their 1-0 victory over Manchester United, Manuel Lanzini's ninth-minute goal sending the Red Devils crashing out of the competition.

Championship side QPR, additionally, got the better of Premiership team Everton, while Brentford managed a resounding 7-0 win over Charlton Athletic.

The fourth round will consist of a handful of all-Premier League match-ups, with Chelsea vs Southampton, Arsenal vs Leeds, West Ham vs Manchester City, Leicester vs Brighton and Burnley vs Tottenham all on the cards.