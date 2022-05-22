Burnley relegated from Premier League as Leeds avoid drop to Championship on dramatic final day

Burnley have been relegated from the Premier League after losing to Newcastle on the final day of the season as Leeds beat Brentford to secure their survival.

The Clarets will join Norwich and Watford as they drop into the Championship after finishing third-bottom of the top flight.

It took until the final day of the season to decide who would go down to the second tier, as Burnley and Leeds were level on points heading into Sunday's matches.

What happened on the final day of the season?

Going into the final game of the campaign, Burnley knew they had to match or better Leeds' result to secure their survival, and ensure the decision to sack Sean Dyche as manager was justified.

The odds seemed to be in Burnley's favour as they faced Newcastle at home, while Leeds travelled to Brentford for their final game.

However, Burnley were soon on the back foot when Callum Wilson's 20th-minute penalty put Newcastle ahead, and things turned even worse for the Clarets when Raphinha's penalty on 56 minutes gave Leeds the advantage at Brentford.

Wilson's second goal on the hour mark only made life tougher, but there was a glimmer of hope when Maxwel Cornet pulled one back for Burnley and then Sergi Canos equalised for Brentford.

However there was to be no dramatic conclusion at Turf Moor as Burnley were unable to find an equaliser before Leeds rubber-stamped their survival when Jack Harrison scored a 94th minute winner as Jesse Marsch's side secured their place in the top flight for next season.

What is the Leeds reaction to staying in the Premier League?

Leeds captain Liam Cooper, speaking to Sky Sports, said: "Unbelievable - at the start of the season we set out for a lot better than that but after all the adversity we've faced, our backs have been against the wall. That is a success in itself today, I'm not one for celebrating things like that but after what we've faced this season I will celebrate that. It was hectic and what a finish for the winner.

"We were aware of the Burnley score and every 10 minutes I was asking the bench what the score was. I need to apologise to my Mrs and kids over the last six weeks, it's been stressful, I won't lie. We come in every day and work hard and if you keep working hard then things come off. That's for the fans, they've stuck with us all season, the atmosphere has been unbelievable and they don't deserve us at times. I hope they all get home safely today because they got us through that today."

What was the Burnley reaction to being relegated from the Premier League?

Burnley defender James Tarkowski said: "We’re devastated but over the season we've not been good enough. We need to be better than we have been and we've got our just rewards by not doing enough.

"We have had too many sloppy moments and not won enough matches. We've had an incredible run in this league against these teams and their budgets. It's been a great achievement but that doesn’t mean we wanted it to end in the way we have done.

"There is never a lack of effort or desire from our team but we have just lacked individual quality in front of goal. We've given it our all. There is a great set of lads in there who’ve never given up but unfortunately we have come up short. It summed up our season."

On the Burnley fans, the defender added: "They've been incredible ever since I've come here. They've been brilliant this season. It's easy to turn against a team when they are struggling but they have been with us all the way.

"I can only apologise we've not done enough this season."

