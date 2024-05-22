How to watch today's Western Bulldogs vs. Sydney Swans AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s Western Bulldogs versus Sydney Swans AFL game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Round 11 of the 2024 AFL season begins with an intriguing Thursday night clash between the Western Bulldogs (5-5) and the top-of-the-ladder Sydney Swans (9-1).

Two weeks after being held accountable for his team's loss to Hawthorn, the mounting pressure on coach Luke Beveridge has been relieved with a 27-point victory against rivals GWS at ENGIE Stadium.

They now face the opposite side of Sydney in what will undoubtedly be their most difficult test of the season. The Dogs will be looking to avenge their tough-to-take two-point loss the last time these teams met.

Article continues below

However, that's easier said than done, as the Swans stretched their impressive start to the season by cruising past the lacklustre Blues by a whopping 52 points. After a sluggish start that saw them concede the first four goals, they piled on 13 of the next 14 goals.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Western Bulldogs vs Sydney Swans in the AFL, plus plenty more.

Western Bulldogs vs Sydney Swans date and start time

Date Thursday, May 23, 2024 Start time 7:30 pm AEST/ 7:00 pm ACST/ 4:30 pm AWST Venue Marvel Stadium Location Docklands VIC, Australia

How to watch Western Bulldogs vs Sydney Swans on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Western Bulldogs vs. Sydney Swans AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Western Bulldogs vs Sydney Swans game on?

The game will be broadcast live on Channel 7 on free-to-air TV and will also be available to watch Fox Footy on pay TV. Triple M, ABC, AFL Nation and NEMBC Media (Spanish radio) will provide the radio coverage.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Overview of VPN services that allow access to geo-restricted streams

How to set up and use a VPN service to stream the match

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!

Western Bulldogs vs Sydney Swans team news

Western Bulldogs

The Bulldogs resisted the temptation to shuffle the pack last week, with Caleb Daniel replacing the injured Jason Johannisen as the only change for the Bulldogs. Following an impressive victory over the Giants, you wouldn't anticipate much, if any, tweaking again.

Unless Johannisen's hamstring injury is just a minor knock, he is expected to miss again. In a big injury boost, midfielder Tom Liberatore has been cleared to begin training after a string of concussions.

Position Players Ruck Smith, English Defender Busslinger, Coffield, O'Donnell, Khamis, Keath, Gardner, Duryea, Richards, Bramble, Dale, Cleary, Johannisen Midfielder Treloar, Bontempelli, Smith, Sanders, Macrae, Gallagher, Baker, Vandermeer, Poulter, McNeil, Williams Forward Weightman, Clarke, West, Harmes, Jones, Bedendo, Freijah, Scott, Jones, Arthur, Naughton, Daniel, O'Driscoll, Garcia, Ugle-Hagan, Lobb, Darcy, Croft

Sydney Swans

The Swans will still have to make at least one change after Robbie Fox was substituted out of the triumph over Carlton due to a dislocated shoulder.

Tom McCartin will not play this weekend, but in good news, he has no lingering concussion symptoms and should return after their bye. Luke Parker will have to wait a little longer for his senior return after being referred straight to the VFL tribunal after a big hit last Friday night.

Position Players Ruck McLean, Grundy, Ladhams, Green, McAndrew Defender Cunningham, Florent, Blakey, Vickery, Edwards, Hamling, McCartin, Fox, Lloyd, Francis, McCartin, Rampe, McInerney, Edwards, Hamling, Arnold, Snell, Melican Midfielder Adams, Rowbottom, Sheldrick, Mills, Campbell, Jordon, Kirk, Cleary, Roberts, Mitchell Forward Heeney, Hayward, Papley, Wicks, Konstanty, Magor, Warner, Buller, McDonald, Reid, Amartey

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 7/13/23 Sydney Swans 78-76 Western Bulldogs AFL 7/8/22 Sydney Swans 120-67 Western Bulldogs AFL 3/31/22 Western Bulldogs 71-60 Sydney Swans AFL 7/11/21 Western Bulldogs 60-79 Sydney Swans AFL 6/25/20 Sydney Swans 39-67 Western Bulldogs AFL

More AFL news and coverage