How to watch today's Western Bulldogs vs Hawthorn Hawks AFL game: Live stream, TV channel and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s Western Bulldogs versus Hawthorn AFL game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Western Bulldogs (3-4) will look to return to the win column when they go head-to-head against the second-from-bottom Hawthorn Hawks (1-6) in AFL Round 8 action at Marvel Stadium on Sunday.

It has been a frustrating run for the Bulldogs, who continued their rollercoaster season with a defeat on the road to the Dockers, their third loss in four games.

They can get back on track with back-to-back games against current bottom-four teams with tougher assignments on the horizon.

The Hawks, meanwhile, have won just once all season and are coming into this contest off the back of a heavy defeat against the Sydney Swans.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Western Bulldogs vs Hawthorn Hawks in the AFL, plus plenty more.

Western Bulldogs vs Hawthorn Hawks date and start time

Date Sunday, May 5, 2024 Start time 4 :00 pm AEST/ 3:30 pm ACST/ 2:00 pm AWST Venue Marvel Stadium Location Melbourne, Wurundjeri, Australia

How to watch Western Bulldogs vs Hawthorn Hawks on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Western Bulldogs vs Hawthorn Hawks AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Western Bulldogs vs Hawthorn game on?

The game will not be available to watch on 7mate on free-to-air TV, but will be broadcast live via Fox Footy on pay TV. ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Streaming the game with a VPN

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!

Western Bulldogs vs Hawthorn team news

Western Bulldogs team news

Cody Weightman (elbow) and Rhylee West (suspension) are both expected to spend time on the sidelines, which could allow Sandringham Dragon product Charlie Clarke to make his debut. Star midfielder Tom Liberatore was a late withdrawal in the last game due to food poisoning but is expected to return, as is Jamarra Ugle-Hagan (personal reasons).

Position Players Ruck Smith, English Defender Busslinger, Coffield, O'Donnell, Khamis, Keath, Gardner, Duryea, Richards, Bramble, Dale, Cleary, Johannisen Midfielder Treloar, Bontempelli, Smith, Sanders, Macrae, Gallagher, Baker, Vandermeer, Poulter, McNeil, Williams Forward Weightman, Clarke, West, Harmes, Jones, Bedendo, Freijah, Scott, Jones, Arthur, Naughton, Daniel, O'Driscoll, Garcia, Ugle-Hagan, Lobb, Darcy, Croft

Hawthorn Hawks team news

Having missed four straight games, spearhead Mitch Lewis will sit out this one with knee soreness. Chad Wingard successfully returned from injury in the VFL, but an AFL return may come too soon.

Sub Max Ramsden, if fit, may come into the starting 22, with Mabior Chol making way. Given the Hawks' defensive troubles, VFL star Ethan Phillips will be considered for selection. Massimo D'Ambrosio was rested last week and will compete with Harry Morrison and Finn Maginness for a starting spot.

Position Players Ruck Reeves, Meek, Tucker Defender Impey, Sicily, Jiath, Scrimshaw, Hardwick, D'Ambrosio, Weddle, Ryan, McCabe, Serong, Mitchell, MacDonald Midfielder Morrison, Newcombe, Worpel, Amon, Nash, Day, Stephens, Ward, Maginness, Watson, Hustwaite Forward Lewis, Chol, Gunston, Grainger-Barras, MacKenzie, MacDonald, Dear, Ramsden, Moore, Breust, Wingard, Butler, Ginnivan, Bennetts, O'Sullivan

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 02/03/24 Hawthorn Hawks 62-119 Western Bulldogs AFL Preseason 13/08/23 Hawthorn Hawks 67-64 Western Bulldogs AFL 29/04/23 Western Bulldogs 94-65 Hawthorn Hawks AFL 21/08/22 Hawthorn Hawks 64-87 Western Bulldogs AFL 24/06/22 Western Bulldogs 125-83 Hawthorn Hawks AFL

