How to watch today's Western Bulldogs vs Fremantle AFL game: Live stream, TV channel and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s Bulldogs versus Fremantle AFL game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

After a disappointing outing to the Brisbane Lions last weekend, the second-placed Western Bulldogs (6-7) will look to respond at home when they take on the 16th-placed Fremantle Dockers (7-4) in the AFL on Saturday afternoon.

The Bulldogs seemed like a side that's looking forward to the bye and their performance in last week's loss to Brisbane reaffirmed that. Now, the Dogs must dust themselves down and go again one more time before a fortnight's break.

Luke Beveridge is a master at rallying his troops against the odds, but can he improve the Dogs' performance after a 43-point setback last week and against a side that lost five on the spin?

Fremantle, on the other hand, are riding high on confidence having smashed Melbourne by 92 points prior to the bye.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Western Bulldogs vs Fremantle Dockers in the AFL, plus plenty more.

Western Bulldogs vs Fremantle Dockers date and start time

Date Saturday, June 15, 2024 Start time 1 :45pm AEST/ 1:15pm ACST/ 11:45am AWST Venue Marvel Stadium Location Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

How to watch Western Bulldogs vs Fremantle on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Western Bulldogs vs. the Fremantle Dockers AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Western Bulldogs vs Fremantle game on?

The game will be broadcast live on 7mate on free-to-air TV and will also be available to watch Fox Footy on pay TV. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Overview of VPN services that allow access to geo-restricted streams

How to set up and use a VPN service to stream the match

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!

Western Bulldogs vs Fremantle Dockers team news

Western Bulldogs

The Western Bulldogs have welcomed back Ed Richards (concussion protocols) and Cody Weightman (arm), while Marcus Bontempelli (illness) has been named despite some doubt.

Position Players Ruck Smith, English Defender Busslinger, Coffield, O'Donnell, Khamis, Keath, Gardner, Duryea, Richards, Bramble, Dale, Cleary, Johannisen Midfielder Treloar, Bontempelli, Smith, Sanders, Macrae, Gallagher, Baker, Vandermeer, Poulter, McNeil, Williams Forward Weightman, Clarke, West, Harmes, Jones, Bedendo, Freijah, Scott, Jones, Arthur, Naughton, Daniel, O'Driscoll, Garcia, Ugle-Hagan, Lobb, Darcy, Croft

Fremantle Dockers

Brennan Cox (hamstring) needs to go through some more strength training before being handed the green light for a full return. Ethan Stanley (ankle) will be available this week if he can get through training.

Position Players Ruck Darcy, Jackson, Knobel, Jones, Reidy Defender McDonald, Pearce, Ollie Murphy, Cox, Draper, Voss, Chapman, Clark, Ryan, Hughes, Worner, Young, Walker, Wagner Midfielder O'Meara, Serong, Fyfe, Brayshaw, Aish, Sharp, Brodie, Erasmus, Simpson, O'Driscoll, Johnson, Williams, Stanley Forward Davies, Corbett, Taberner, Amiss, Treacy, Kuek, Sturt, Walters, Emmett, Frederick, Murphy, Switkowski, Delean, Banfield

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 4/27/24 Fremantle Dockers 95-71 Western Bulldogs AFL 7/1/23 Western Bulldogs 102-73 Fremantle Dockers AFL 4/21/23 Fremantle Dockers 118-69 Western Bulldogs AFL 9/3/22 Fremantle Dockers 73-60 Western Bulldogs AFL 8/6/22 Western Bulldogs 78-95 Fremantle Dockers AFL

More AFL news and coverage