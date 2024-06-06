Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s Bulldogs versus Brisbane AFL game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Western Bulldogs will endeavour to build on their recent success when they face the Brisbane Lions at Marvel Stadium on Friday night in the AFL.

The Doggies have won three of their last four games, with the one loss coming against the top-of-the-ladder Sydney Swans. The Bulldogs have been excellent over the previous month, winning by 90 points over Richmond before defeating GWS by 27 points despite beginning the game as outsiders, then this week rallying from behind in the fourth to overcome Collingwood by three goals.

On the other hand, the Hawthorn Hoodoo continues to haunt Brisbane, who have not beaten the Hawks since Covid-19, resulting in five consecutive defeats after their 75-100 setback in Round 11 before a much-needed bye week.

Things are now getting trickier for last year’s grand finalists, who are now two and half wins outside of the top eight and are still managing a long list of injuries.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Western Bulldogs vs Brisbane Lions in the AFL, plus plenty more.

Western Bulldogs vs Brisbane Lions date and start time

Date Friday, June 7, 2024 Start time 7:40pm AEST/ 7:10pm ACST/ 5:40pm AWST Venue Marvel Stadium Location Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

How to watch Western Bulldogs vs Brisbane Lions on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Western Bulldogs vs. the Brisbane Lions AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Western Bulldogs vs Brisbane Lions game on?

The game will be broadcast live on 7mate on free-to-air TV and will also be available to watch Fox Footy on pay TV. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Western Bulldogs vs Brisbane Lions team news

Western Bulldogs

The Bulldogs will be seeing the return of Tom Liberatore and Ed Richards, which will improve their solidity and help them move the ball inside 50, which is something they excel at and has been the key to their recent success.

James Harmes will be out of the squad until after the Bulldogs' round 15 bye, following a hamstring issue against Collingwood. Meanwhile, Tom Liberatore and Ed Richards will make their return on Friday night. Forward Laitham Vandermee, who was out last week due to a hamstring injury, will be assessed later this week.

Position Players Ruck Smith, English Defender Busslinger, Coffield, O'Donnell, Khamis, Keath, Gardner, Duryea, Richards, Bramble, Dale, Cleary, Johannisen Midfielder Treloar, Bontempelli, Smith, Sanders, Macrae, Gallagher, Baker, Vandermeer, Poulter, McNeil, Williams Forward Weightman, Clarke, West, Harmes, Jones, Bedendo, Freijah, Scott, Jones, Arthur, Naughton, Daniel, O'Driscoll, Garcia, Ugle-Hagan, Lobb, Darcy, Croft

Brisbane Lions

Brandon Starcevich, who missed four games due to a calf injury, is now eligible for selection this week. Lincoln McCarthy (knee) was at the Lions' training facility on Tuesday and will continue on crutches for a few weeks before going to unaided walking as part of his recovery.

Position Players Ruck Fort, Lane, McInerney Defender Berry, Doedee, Madden, Coleman, Prior, McKenna, Fletcher, Starcevich, Michael, Payne, Joyce, Answerth, Wilmot, Zakostelsky, Gardiner, Ryan, Smith, Lester, Fort, Lane, McInerney Midfielder Lohmann, Robertson, Ah Chee, Dunkley, McCluggage, Ashcroft, Neale, Rayner, Lyons, Sharp, Bailey, Torrent, Reville Forward Daniher, McCarthy, Cameron, Hipwood, Smith, Tunstill, Brain

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 3/30/23 Western Bulldogs 67-53 Brisbane Lions AFL 6/30/22 Brisbane Lions 108-67 Western Bulldogs AFL 9/4/21 Brisbane Lions 78-79 Western Bulldogs AFL 4/10/21 Western Bulldogs 73-54 Brisbane Lions AFL 8/8/20 Brisbane Lions 96-72 Western Bulldogs AFL

