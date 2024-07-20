How to watch today's Brisbane vs Sydney AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s Brisbane versus Sydney AFL game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The game of the round kicks off Sunday afternoon footy as Brisbane Lions (10-6-1) hosts Sydney Swans (14-3) at the Gabba in a battle of fourth versus first.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Brisbane vs Sydney in the AFL, plus plenty more.

Brisbane vs Sydney date and start time

Date Sunday, July 21, 2024 Start time 1:10 pm AEST/ 12:40 pm ACST/ 11:10 am AWST Venue The Gabba Location Brisbane, Queensland, Australia

How to watch Brisbane vs Sydney on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Brisbane vs Sydney AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Brisbane vs Sydney game on?

The game will be broadcast live on Channel 7 on free-to-air TV and will also be available to watch via Fox Footy on pay TV. ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Brisbane Lions team news

Star striker Charlie Cameron will be out for three weeks after receiving a suspension for a tackle that concussed Eagles captain Liam Duggan, although Brandon Starcevich is expected to recover from his own injury. Noah Answerth (shoulder) could potentially be available, and Jaxon Prior and Deven Robertson are both in the running for senior positions. The Lions are currently on a tear, so it's unlikely that coach Chris Fagan would change his winning formula.

Position Players Rucks Fort, Lane, McInerney Defenders Berry, Doedee, Madden, Coleman, Prior, McKenna, Fletcher, Starcevich, Michael, Payne, Joyce, Answerth, Wilmot, Zakostelsky, Gardiner, Ryan, Smith, Lester, Fort, Lane, McInerney Midfielders Lohmann, Robertson, Ah Chee, Dunkley, McCluggage, Ashcroft, Neale, Rayner, Lyons, Sharp, Bailey, Torrent, Reville Forwards Daniher, McCarthy, Cameron, Hipwood, Smith, Tunstill, Brain

Sydney Swans team news

The Swans will welcome back superstar Isaac Heeney from suspension. The versatile Justin McInerney appears to have sustained a PCL injury, which is a significant setback, but Harry Cunningham (hamstring) is close to recovering.

Position Players Rucks McLean, Grundy, Ladhams, Green, McAndrew Defenders Cunningham, Florent, Blakey, Vickery, Edwards, Hamling, McCartin, Fox, Lloyd, Francis, McCartin, Rampe, McInerney, Edwards, Hamling, Arnold, Snell, Melican Midfielders Adams, Rowbottom, Sheldrick, Mills, Campbell, Jordon, Kirk, Cleary, Roberts, Mitchell Forwards Heeney, Hayward, Papley, Wicks, Konstanty, Magor, Warner, Buller, McDonald, Reid, Amartey

Brisbane vs Sydney Form

Brisbane: WWWWW

Round Match R18 West Coast 93-106 Brisbane R17 Brisbane 97-86 Adelaide R16 Brisbane 86-81 Melbourne R15 Port Adelaide 73-152 Brisbane R14 Brisbane 126-106 St Kilda

Sydney: WWLLW

Round Match R18 Sydney 138-59 North Melbourne R17 St Kilda 84-82 Sydney R16 Sydney 98-99 Fremantle R15 GWS 75-102 Sydney R14 Adelaide 67-109 Sydney

Brisbane vs Sydney Head-to-Head Results

Year Match 2023 Brisbane 97-81 Sydney 2022 Sydney 89-113 Brisbane 2021 Brisbane 94-125 Sydney 2020 Sydney 41-73 Brisbane 2019 Brisbane 103-81 Sydney

