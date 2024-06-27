How to watch today's Brisbane vs Melbourne AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s Brisbane versus Melbourne AFL game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Brisbane Lions (6-6-1) host Melbourne Demons (7-6) at the GABBA on Friday night in the opening match of AFL Round 16.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Brisbane vs Melbourne in the AFL, plus plenty more.

Brisbane vs Melbourne date and start time

Date Friday, June 28, 2024 Start time 7:40 pm AEST/ 7:10 pm ACST/ 5:40 pm AWST Venue The Gabba Location Brisbane, Queensland, Australia

How to watch Brisbane vs Melbourne on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Brisbane vs Melbourne AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Brisbane vs Melbourne game on?

The game will be broadcast live on 7mate on free-to-air TV and will be available to watch via Fox Footy on pay TV. ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Overview of VPN services that allow access to geo-restricted streams

How to set up and use a VPN service to stream the match

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!

Brisbane Lions team news

Despite having four patients with season-ending knee injuries, Brisbane is almost as healthy as they head into this season with only Noah Answerth on their injury list, out for 3-5 weeks with a shoulder injury.

Josh Dunkley underwent a glute scan earlier this week and received the all-clear. He will face Melbourne on Friday night.

Position Players Rucks Fort, Lane, McInerney Defenders Berry, Doedee, Madden, Coleman, Prior, McKenna, Fletcher, Starcevich, Michael, Payne, Joyce, Answerth, Wilmot, Zakostelsky, Gardiner, Ryan, Smith, Lester, Fort, Lane, McInerney Midfielders Lohmann, Robertson, Ah Chee, Dunkley, McCluggage, Ashcroft, Neale, Rayner, Lyons, Sharp, Bailey, Torrent, Reville Forwards Daniher, McCarthy, Cameron, Hipwood, Smith, Tunstill, Brain

Melbourne Demons team news

Melbourne will receive a significant boost when Jake Lever recovers from a knee injury this week and will be available to start for the first time since round 10. Christian Salem is also a significant doubt after taking a knock to his knee in round 15 and could miss the match, while Lachie Hunter (calf) is also available.

Position Players Rucks Soldo, Sweet, Ratugolea, Visentini Defenders Burton, McKenzie, Clurey, Aliir, Zerk-Thatcher, McCallum, Marshall, Houston, Farrell, Burgoyne, Williams, L. Jones Midfielders Rozee, Sinn, Butters, Boak, Bergman, Wines, Charleson, Drew, Lorenz, Jackson, Mead Forwards Marshall, Finlayson, Lord, Scully, Walsh, Powell-Pepper, Riolli, Horne-Francis, Georgiades, Dixon, Anastasopoulos, Evans, Scully, Byrne-Jones, McEntee, Narkle

Head-to-Head Record

Year Match 2024 Demons 60-82 Lions 2023 Demons 105-104 Lions 2023 Lions 93-82 Demons 2022 Demons 79-92 Lions 2022 Lions 57-115 Demons

