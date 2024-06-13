This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
AFL 2024 Brisbane LionsGetty Images
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch today's Brisbane vs St Kilda AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s Brisbane versus St Kilda AFL game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Gabba will play host to Friday's Round 14 AFL game between the Brisbane Lions (5-6-1) and the St Kilda Saints (5-8).

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Brisbane vs. St Kilda Saints in the AFL, plus plenty more.

Brisbane vs St Kilda date and start time

DateFriday, June 14, 2024
Start time7:40 pm AEST/ 7:10 pm ACST/ 5:40 pm AWST
VenueThe Gabba
LocationBrisbane, Queensland, Australia

How to watch Brisbane vs St Kilda on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Brisbane vs St Kilda AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Brisbane vs St Kilda game on?

The game will be broadcast live on Channel 7 on free-to-air TV and will be available to watch via Fox Footy on pay TV. ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Brisbane Lions team news

Brisbane's injury list is gradually decreasing. Will Ashcroft continues to step up his training workload and is expected to train with the main group in the coming weeks.

PositionPlayers
RucksFort, Lane, McInerney
DefendersBerry, Doedee, Madden, Coleman, Prior, McKenna, Fletcher, Starcevich, Michael, Payne, Joyce, Answerth, Wilmot, Zakostelsky, Gardiner, Ryan, Smith, Lester, Fort, Lane, McInerney
MidfieldersLohmann, Robertson, Ah Chee, Dunkley, McCluggage, Ashcroft, Neale, Rayner, Lyons, Sharp, Bailey, Torrent, Reville
ForwardsDaniher, McCarthy, Cameron, Hipwood, Smith, Tunstill, Brain

St Kilda Saints team news

Dougal Howard (hamstring) will be out for the next month after injuring his left hamstring for the second time this season in Saturday night's victory against the Gold Coast. Jack Hayes is still a few weeks away from recovering following knee surgery, while Liam Stocker (Abdomen) requires another week to recuperate from an abdominal injury.

PositionPlayers
RucksMarshall, Campbell, Heath
DefendersWindhager, Wanganeen-Milera, Stocker, Hastie, Sinclair, Paton, Garcia, McLennan, O'Connell, Howard, Cordy, Battle, Schoenmaker, Van Es, Wilkie, O'Connell
MidfieldersJones, Crouch, Ross, Hill, Steele, Clark, Byrnes, Wilson, Henry, Wood, Bonner, Hotton
ForwardsOwens, King, Howard, Keeler, Hayes, Battle, Membrey, Allison, Sharman, Caminiti, Higgins, Collard, Butler, Keeler, Hayes, Philipou, Allison, Membrey, Sharman, Caminiti
Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
26/08/23Brisbane Lions 72-60 St Kilda SaintsAFL
23/06/23St Kilda Saints 56-84 Brisbane LionsAFL
12/08/22St Kilda Saints 66-81 Brisbane LionsAFL
11/06/22Brisbane Lions 78-57 St Kilda SaintsAFL
10/07/21Brisbane Lions 63-95 St Kilda SaintsAFL

More AFL news and coverage

