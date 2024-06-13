How to watch today's Brisbane vs St Kilda AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s Brisbane versus St Kilda AFL game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Gabba will play host to Friday's Round 14 AFL game between the Brisbane Lions (5-6-1) and the St Kilda Saints (5-8).

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Brisbane vs. St Kilda Saints in the AFL, plus plenty more.

Brisbane vs St Kilda date and start time

Date Friday, June 14, 2024 Start time 7:40 pm AEST/ 7:10 pm ACST/ 5:40 pm AWST Venue The Gabba Location Brisbane, Queensland, Australia

How to watch Brisbane vs St Kilda on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Brisbane vs St Kilda AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Brisbane vs St Kilda game on?

The game will be broadcast live on Channel 7 on free-to-air TV and will be available to watch via Fox Footy on pay TV. ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Brisbane Lions team news

Brisbane's injury list is gradually decreasing. Will Ashcroft continues to step up his training workload and is expected to train with the main group in the coming weeks.

Position Players Rucks Fort, Lane, McInerney Defenders Berry, Doedee, Madden, Coleman, Prior, McKenna, Fletcher, Starcevich, Michael, Payne, Joyce, Answerth, Wilmot, Zakostelsky, Gardiner, Ryan, Smith, Lester, Fort, Lane, McInerney Midfielders Lohmann, Robertson, Ah Chee, Dunkley, McCluggage, Ashcroft, Neale, Rayner, Lyons, Sharp, Bailey, Torrent, Reville Forwards Daniher, McCarthy, Cameron, Hipwood, Smith, Tunstill, Brain

St Kilda Saints team news

Dougal Howard (hamstring) will be out for the next month after injuring his left hamstring for the second time this season in Saturday night's victory against the Gold Coast. Jack Hayes is still a few weeks away from recovering following knee surgery, while Liam Stocker (Abdomen) requires another week to recuperate from an abdominal injury.

Position Players Rucks Marshall, Campbell, Heath Defenders Windhager, Wanganeen-Milera, Stocker, Hastie, Sinclair, Paton, Garcia, McLennan, O'Connell, Howard, Cordy, Battle, Schoenmaker, Van Es, Wilkie, O'Connell Midfielders Jones, Crouch, Ross, Hill, Steele, Clark, Byrnes, Wilson, Henry, Wood, Bonner, Hotton Forwards Owens, King, Howard, Keeler, Hayes, Battle, Membrey, Allison, Sharman, Caminiti, Higgins, Collard, Butler, Keeler, Hayes, Philipou, Allison, Membrey, Sharman, Caminiti

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 26/08/23 Brisbane Lions 72-60 St Kilda Saints AFL 23/06/23 St Kilda Saints 56-84 Brisbane Lions AFL 12/08/22 St Kilda Saints 66-81 Brisbane Lions AFL 11/06/22 Brisbane Lions 78-57 St Kilda Saints AFL 10/07/21 Brisbane Lions 63-95 St Kilda Saints AFL

