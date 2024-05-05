How to watch today's Brisbane vs Gold Coast AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s Brisbane versus Gold Coast AFL game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Brisbane Lions (2-5) will be desperate to get back to winning ways when they take on the Gold Coast Suns (4-3) in the all-Queensland affair at the Gabba on Wednesday.

Having made it to the last day of the season last year before losing a thrilling Grand Final to Collingwood, Chris Fagen and his troops have had a horror start to season 2024, as they find themselves sitting 13th on the ladder with just two wins to their name through seven rounds, making this Q-Clash all the more important.

The visitors, meanwhile, come into this on the back of a success against West Coast Eagles last time out and will hope to build on that.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Brisbane vs Gold Coast in the AFL, plus plenty more.

Brisbane vs Gold Coast date and start time

Date Sunday, May 5, 2024 Start time 7:10pm AEST/ 6:40pm ACST/ 5:10pm AWST Venue The Gabba Location Brisbane, Queensland, Australia

How to watch Brisbane vs Gold Coast on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Brisbane vs Gold Coast AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Brisbane vs Gold Coast game on?

The game will not be broadcast live on Channel 7 on free-to-air TV but will be available to watch via Fox Footy on pay TV. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Streaming the game with a VPN

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!

Brisbane vs Gold Coast team news

Brisbane Lions team news

Brisbane head coach Chris Fagan has made three changes to his 23-man squad following the loss to the Giants, with fit-again ruckman Oscar McInerney, midfielder Harry Sharp and debutant Bruce Reville called in at the expense of Darcy Fort, James Tunstill and the injured Callum Ah Chee (hamstring).

Position Players Rucks Fort, Lane, McInerney Defenders Berry, Doedee, Madden, Coleman, Prior, McKenna, Fletcher, Starcevich, Michael, Payne, Joyce, Answerth, Wilmot, Zakostelsky, Gardiner, Ryan, Smith, Lester, Fort, Lane, McInerney Midfielders Lohmann, Robertson, Ah Chee, Dunkley, McCluggage, Ashcroft, Neale, Rayner, Lyons, Sharp, Bailey, Torrent, Reville Forwards Daniher, McCarthy, Cameron, Hipwood, Smith, Tunstill, Brain

Gold Coast team news

With Connor Budarick back after missing time with a hamstring problem, Gold Coast have only two players on their injury list. Sam Clohesy (wrist) and Bailey Humphrey (head) were declared fit of any significant injury problems from Sunday's victory over West Coast.

Position Players Rucks Read, Witts, Rogers, Moyle Defenders Ballard, Brock, Graham, Casboult, Brock, Graham, Atkins, Weller, Long, Lemmens, Collins, Powell, Casboult, Long, Swallow, King, Budarick, Clohesy, Macpherson, Farrar Midfielders Flanders, Ellis, Davies, Fiorini, Miller, Anderson, Rowell, Graham, Rogers, Powell, Andrew, Faulkhead, Rowlands, Oea Forwards Ballard, Lukosius, Day, Walter, Casboult, King, Sexton, Holman, Ainsworth, Berry, Tsitas, Jeffrey, Rosas

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 05/05/24 Brisbane Lions 96-55 Gold Coast Suns AFL 29/07/23 Gold Coast Suns 107-64 Brisbane Lions AFL 20/05/23 Brisbane Lions 110-93 Gold Coast Suns AFL 23/07/22 Brisbane Lions 80-132 Gold Coast Suns AFL 24/04/22 Gold Coast Suns 120-71 Brisbane Lions AFL

