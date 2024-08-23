How to watch today's Brisbane vs Essendon AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s Brisbane versus Essendon AFL game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Brisbane Lions will aim to head into the finals on a high note when they take on the struggling Essendon Bombers at the Gabba on Saturday night.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Brisbane vs Essendon in the AFL, plus plenty more.

Brisbane vs Essendon date and start time

Date Saturday, August 24, 2024 Start time 7:25 pm AEST/ 6:55 pm ACST/ 5:25 pm AWST Venue The Gabba Location Brisbane, Queensland, Australia

How to watch Brisbane vs Essendon on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Brisbane vs Essendon AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Brisbane vs Essendon game on?

The game will not be broadcast live on Channel 7 on free-to-air TV but will be available to watch via Fox Footy on pay TV. ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Streaming the game with a VPN

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!

Brisbane Lions vs Essendon Bombers team news & lineups

Brisbane's Jarrod Berry, who has been dealing with a hamstring strain, was seen running during practice this week and could be in line for selection.

Eric Hipwood is expected to get another game under his belt before the finals, following a cautious return from a groin strain in the match against Collingwood.

For Essendon, Jordan Ridley (hip flexor), Matt Guelfi (hamstring), and Nik Cox (concussion) are all likely to be available for this weekend's game. Dyson Heppell is set to have the chance to play what could be his final match for the club.

Position Brisbane Lions Essendon FB Dayne Zorko, Harris Andrews, Conor McKenna Andrew McGrath, Ben McKay, Jayden Laverde HB Darcy Wilmot, Ryan Lester, Darragh Joyce Nic Martin, Mason Redman, Dyson Heppell C Jaspa Fletcher, Will Ashcroft, Hugh McCluggage Matt Guelfi, Sam Durham, Archie Roberts HF Cam Rayner, Joe Daniher, Jarrod Berry Harrison Jones, Nate Caddy, Darcy Parish FF Charlie Cameron, Eric Hipwood, Callum Ah Chee Kyle Langford, Jake Stringer, Dylan Shiel FOL Oscar McInerney, Josh Dunkley, Lachie Neale Sam Draper, Jye Caldwell, Zach Merrett IC Kai Lohmann, Logan Morris, Harry Sharp, Zac Bailey, Noah Answerth Ben Hobbs, Jade Gresham, Archie Perkins, Nick Bryan, Jake Kelly EMG Deven Robertson, Jaxon Prior, Henry Smith Elijah Tsatas, Peter Wright, Luamon Lual

Brisbane vs Essendon Form

Brisbane: WWWLL

Round Match R23 Collingwood 79-78 Brisbane R22 Brisbane 64-82 GWS R21 St Kilda 39-124 Brisbane R20 Gold Coast 65-93 Brisbane R19 Brisbane 79-77 Sydney

Essendon: LLWLL

Round Match R23 Essendon 59-98 Sydney R22 Essendon 86-87 Gold Coast R21 Essendon 90-89 Fremantle R20 St Kilda 108-55 Essendon R19 Essendon 113-115 Adelaide

Brisbane vs Essendon Head-to-Head Results

Year Match 2023 Lions 87-45 Dons 2022 Lions 90-100 Dons 2022 Dons 75-97 Lions 2021 Lions 102-45 Dons 2020 Dons 28-91 Lions

