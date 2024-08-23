This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch today's Brisbane vs Essendon AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s Brisbane versus Essendon AFL game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Brisbane Lions will aim to head into the finals on a high note when they take on the struggling Essendon Bombers at the Gabba on Saturday night.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Brisbane vs Essendon in the AFL, plus plenty more.

Brisbane vs Essendon date and start time

DateSaturday, August 24, 2024
Start time7:25 pm AEST/ 6:55 pm ACST/ 5:25 pm AWST
VenueThe Gabba
LocationBrisbane, Queensland, Australia

How to watch Brisbane vs Essendon on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Brisbane vs Essendon AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Brisbane vs Essendon game on?

The game will not be broadcast live on Channel 7 on free-to-air TV but will be available to watch via Fox Footy on pay TV. ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Brisbane Lions vs Essendon Bombers team news & lineups

Brisbane's Jarrod Berry, who has been dealing with a hamstring strain, was seen running during practice this week and could be in line for selection.

Eric Hipwood is expected to get another game under his belt before the finals, following a cautious return from a groin strain in the match against Collingwood.

For Essendon, Jordan Ridley (hip flexor), Matt Guelfi (hamstring), and Nik Cox (concussion) are all likely to be available for this weekend's game. Dyson Heppell is set to have the chance to play what could be his final match for the club.

PositionBrisbane LionsEssendon
FBDayne Zorko, Harris Andrews, Conor McKennaAndrew McGrath, Ben McKay, Jayden Laverde
HBDarcy Wilmot, Ryan Lester, Darragh JoyceNic Martin, Mason Redman, Dyson Heppell
CJaspa Fletcher, Will Ashcroft, Hugh McCluggageMatt Guelfi, Sam Durham, Archie Roberts
HFCam Rayner, Joe Daniher, Jarrod BerryHarrison Jones, Nate Caddy, Darcy Parish
FFCharlie Cameron, Eric Hipwood, Callum Ah CheeKyle Langford, Jake Stringer, Dylan Shiel
FOLOscar McInerney, Josh Dunkley, Lachie NealeSam Draper, Jye Caldwell, Zach Merrett
ICKai Lohmann, Logan Morris, Harry Sharp, Zac Bailey, Noah AnswerthBen Hobbs, Jade Gresham, Archie Perkins, Nick Bryan, Jake Kelly
EMGDeven Robertson, Jaxon Prior, Henry SmithElijah Tsatas, Peter Wright, Luamon Lual
Brisbane vs Essendon Form

Brisbane: WWWLL

RoundMatch
R23Collingwood 79-78 Brisbane
R22Brisbane 64-82 GWS
R21St Kilda 39-124 Brisbane
R20Gold Coast 65-93 Brisbane
R19Brisbane 79-77 Sydney

Essendon: LLWLL

RoundMatch
R23Essendon 59-98 Sydney
R22Essendon 86-87 Gold Coast
R21Essendon 90-89 Fremantle
R20St Kilda 108-55 Essendon
R19Essendon 113-115 Adelaide

Brisbane vs Essendon Head-to-Head Results

YearMatch
2023Lions 87-45 Dons
2022Lions 90-100 Dons
2022Dons 75-97 Lions
2021Lions 102-45 Dons
2020Dons 28-91 Lions

More AFL news and coverage

