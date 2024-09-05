How to watch today's Brisbane Lions vs Carlton Blues 2024 AFL Qualifying Final game: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s Brisbane Lions versus Carlton Blues AFL game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

In Week 1 of the AFL Finals, a thrilling four-game lineup unfolds over three days, with one of the standout fixtures featuring the Brisbane Lions hosting the Carlton Blues in Brisbane on Saturday night.

Carlton narrowly squeezed into the AFL Finals, barely making the cut, while the Lions, sitting in 5th place, still have their sights set on a premiership.

The Blues barely managed to secure their finals spot, finishing in eighth place despite a loss to the Saints in the final round. They needed a few results to fall in their favor to cement their spot.

The Lions, after a shaky start, surged with nine consecutive victories from Round 13, almost breaking into the top four. However, losses to GWS and Collingwood in their last three games saw them drop to 5th place, resulting in a home final against the Blues instead of a second chance in the finals.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Brisbane Lions vs Carlton Blues in the AFL, plus plenty more.

Brisbane Lions vs Carlton Blues date and start time

Date Saturday, September 7, 2024 Start time 7:30pm AEST/ 7:00pm ACST/ 5:30pm AWST Venue The Gabba Location Brisbane, Queensland

How to watch Brisbane Lions vs Carlton Blues on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Brisbane Lions vs Carlton Blues game on?

The game will be broadcast live on Channel 7 on free-to-air TV and will also be available to watch Fox Footy on pay TV. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Overview of VPN services that allow access to geo-restricted streams

How to set up and use a VPN service to stream the match

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!

Brisbane Lions vs Carlton Blues team news & lineups

Injury issues have certainly played a role, but Carlton fans must be concerned about their recent form heading into the finals. The Blues dropped six of their last eight games, with their only victories coming against the Kangaroos and Eagles.

On a positive note, they might have up to eight players returning from injury before the finals. Key players such as Harry McKay, Charlie Curnow, Mitch McGovern, Sam Docherty, and Adam Cerra are among those expected to make a comeback.

In contrast, the Lions are among the most stable teams in terms of injuries heading into the playoffs. They have a nearly full-strength squad, with only a few notable players like Coleman, Doedee, and McCarthy sidelined for the season due to knee injuries.

Position Brisbane Lions Carlton FB Dayne Zorko, Harris Andrews, Conor McKenna Lewis Young, Jacob Weitering, Adam Saad HB Darcy Wilmot, Jack Payne, Ryan Lester Sam Docherty, Mitch McGovern, Nic Newman C Jaspa Fletcher, Will Ashcroft, Hugh McCluggage Oliver Hollands, Patrick Cripps, Blake Acres HF Cam Rayner, Joe Daniher, Jarrod Berry Elijah Hollands, Harry McKay, Zac Williams FF Charlie Cameron, Eric Hipwood, Zac Bailey Corey Durdin, Tom De Koning, Jesse Motlop FOL Oscar McInerney, Josh Dunkley, Lachie Neale Marc Pittonet, Sam Walsh, George Hewett IC Kai Lohmann, Callum Ah Chee, Logan Morris, Brandon Starcevich, Noah Answerth Lachlan Cowan, Adam Cerra, Orazio Fantasia, Brodie Kemp, Matthew Kennedy EMG Jack Carroll, Alex Cincotta, Ashton Moir Harry Sharp, Darcy Fort, Darragh Joyce

Western Bulldogs vs Hawthorn Form

Brisbane vs Carlton Form

Brisbane: WWLLW

Round Match R24 Brisbane 87-67 Essendon R23 Collingwood 79-78 Brisbane R22 Brisbane 64-82 GWS R21 St Kilda 39-124 Brisbane R20 Gold Coast 65-93 Brisbane

Carlton: LLLWL

Round Match R24 Carlton 74-76 St Kilda R23 West Coast 34-99 Carlton R22 Carlton 38-112 Hawthorn R21 Collingwood 84-81 Carlton R20 Carlton 65-79 Port Adelaide

Brisbane vs Carlton Head-to-Head Results

Year Match 2024 Brisbane 85-86 Carlton 2023 Brisbane 79-63 Carlton 2023 Carlton 74-100 Brisbane 2022 Brisbane 114-81 Carlton 2021 Carlton 85-103 Brisbane

