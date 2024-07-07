How to watch today's Brisbane vs Adelaide AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s AFL game between Brisbane and Adelaide- team news, livestream, TV channel, and kick-off time.

The last time Adelaide Crows and Brisbane Lions locked horns in the AFL, we watched an incredible belter as these two teams played to a 90-all draw at Adelaide Oval.

But a lot has happened since that Round 10 encounter, as the Lions have found their rhythm and are currently only four points behind third on the ladder, while Adelaide have won only two of their past seven games - including that tie - and appear to have dropped out of contention for the finals.

It wasn't a classic performance by Brisbane last weekend, but they got the job done, coming from a 24-point deficit in the third quarter to get a 5-point win against the Melbourne Demons.

Adelaide, meanwhile, came off the bye and dealt out a 16-point loss to GWS at Adelaide Oval last Saturday night.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Brisbane vs Adelaide in the AFL, plus plenty more.

Brisbane vs Adelaide date and start time

Date Sunday, July 7, 2024 Start time 4:10pm AEST/ 3:40pm ACST/ 2:10pm AWST Venue Gabba Location Brisbane, Queensland, Australia

How to watch Brisbane vs Adelaide on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Brisbane Lions vs Adelaide Crows AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is St Kilda vs Sydney game on?

The game will not be broadcast live on 7mate on free-to-air TV, but will be available to watch on Fox Footy on pay TV. ABC, AFL Nation and Triple M will provide the radio coverage.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Overview of VPN services that allow access to geo-restricted streams

How to set up and use a VPN service to stream the match

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!

Brisbane Lions team news

Jack Payne was cleared of his foot problem and has been named in the backs for the Lions. Developing ruckman Kaylin Lane becomes the fifth Lion this season to rupture his ACL.

Adelaide Crows team news

Josh Worrell (arm) has made good progress in his recovery to all non-contact and ball drills on Tuesday as he aims to return within the next month. Karl Gallagher suffered a standard hamstring injury in the SANFL, with the Irishman cut down early in his 11th game. Wingman Chaynce Jones has recovered from his back issue that kept him out late last week and has come back in.

Brisbane vs Adelaide Team List

Brisbane Lions Position Adelaide Crows [15] Dayne Zorko, [40] Jack Payne, [35] Ryan Lester FB [48] Mark Keane, [41] Jordon Butts, [20] Mitchell Hinge [37] Brandon Starcevich, [31] Harris Andrews, [26] Conor McKenna HB [16] Max Michalanney, [28] Nick Murray, [33] Brodie Smith [33] Zac Bailey, [16] Cam Rayner, [7] Jarrod Berry C [31] Billy Dowling, [12] Jordan Dawson, [38] Lachlan Sholl [23] Charlie Cameron, [30] Eric Hipwood, [6] Hugh McCluggage HF [2] Ben Keays, [32] Darcy Fogarty, [8] Josh Rachele [1] Kai Lohmann, [3] Joe Daniher, [13] Logan Morris FF [23] Izak Rankine, [13] Taylor Walker, [34] Elliott Himmelberg [46] Oscar McInerney, [5] Josh Dunkley, [9] Lachie Neale FOL [43] Reilly O'Brien, [29] Rory Laird, [3] Sam Berry [4] Callum Ah Chee, [8] Will Ashcroft, [28] Jaspa Fletcher, [38] Bruce Reville, [44] Darcy Wilmot IC [14] Jake Soligo, [15] Brayden Cook, [27] Luke Nankervis, [4] Lachlan Murphy, [19] Zac Taylor [29] James Tunstill, [32] Darcy Fort, [41] Darragh Joyce EMG [1] Chayce Jones, [21] Chris Burgess, [35] James Borlase

Brisbane vs Adelaide Recent Form

Brisbane Lions: LWWWW

Round Match R16 Brisbane 86-81 Melbourne R15 Port Adelaide 73-152 Brisbane R14 Brisbane 126-106 St Kilda R13 Western Bulldogs 71-114 Brisbane R11 Hawthorn 100-75 Brisbane

Adelaide Crows: WLLLW

Round Match R16 Adelaide 94-78 GWS R14 Adelaide 67-109 Sydney R13 Adelaide 71-79 Richmond R12 Hawthorn 107-80 Adelaide R11 Adelaide 137-38 West Coast

Head-to-Head Record

Year & Round Match 2024 Round 9 Adelaide 90-90 Brisbane 2023 Round 22 Brisbane 99-93 Adelaide 2023 Round 11 Adelaide 95-78 Brisbane 2022 Round 9 Adelaide 66-102 Brisbane 2021 Round 16 Adelaide 59-111 Brisbane

