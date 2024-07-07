This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
AFL 2024 Brisbane LionsGetty Images
Watch Brisbane vs Adelaide on Kayo Sports
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch today's Brisbane vs Adelaide AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s AFL game between Brisbane and Adelaide- team news, livestream, TV channel, and kick-off time.

The last time Adelaide Crows and Brisbane Lions locked horns in the AFL, we watched an incredible belter as these two teams played to a 90-all draw at Adelaide Oval.

But a lot has happened since that Round 10 encounter, as the Lions have found their rhythm and are currently only four points behind third on the ladder, while Adelaide have won only two of their past seven games - including that tie - and appear to have dropped out of contention for the finals.

It wasn't a classic performance by Brisbane last weekend, but they got the job done, coming from a 24-point deficit in the third quarter to get a 5-point win against the Melbourne Demons.

Adelaide, meanwhile, came off the bye and dealt out a 16-point loss to GWS at Adelaide Oval last Saturday night.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Brisbane vs Adelaide in the AFL, plus plenty more.

Brisbane vs Adelaide date and start time

DateSunday, July 7, 2024
Start time4:10pm AEST/ 3:40pm ACST/ 2:10pm AWST
VenueGabba
LocationBrisbane, Queensland, Australia

How to watch Brisbane vs Adelaide on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Brisbane Lions vs Adelaide Crows AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

The game will not be broadcast live on 7mate on free-to-air TV, but will be available to watch on Fox Footy on pay TV. ABC, AFL Nation and Triple M will provide the radio coverage.

Brisbane Lions team news

Jack Payne was cleared of his foot problem and has been named in the backs for the Lions. Developing ruckman Kaylin Lane becomes the fifth Lion this season to rupture his ACL.

Adelaide Crows team news

Josh Worrell (arm) has made good progress in his recovery to all non-contact and ball drills on Tuesday as he aims to return within the next month. Karl Gallagher suffered a standard hamstring injury in the SANFL, with the Irishman cut down early in his 11th game. Wingman Chaynce Jones has recovered from his back issue that kept him out late last week and has come back in.

Brisbane vs Adelaide Team List

Brisbane LionsPositionAdelaide Crows
[15] Dayne Zorko, [40] Jack Payne, [35] Ryan LesterFB[48] Mark Keane, [41] Jordon Butts, [20] Mitchell Hinge
[37] Brandon Starcevich, [31] Harris Andrews, [26] Conor McKennaHB[16] Max Michalanney, [28] Nick Murray, [33] Brodie Smith
[33] Zac Bailey, [16] Cam Rayner, [7] Jarrod BerryC[31] Billy Dowling, [12] Jordan Dawson, [38] Lachlan Sholl
[23] Charlie Cameron, [30] Eric Hipwood, [6] Hugh McCluggageHF[2] Ben Keays, [32] Darcy Fogarty, [8] Josh Rachele
[1] Kai Lohmann, [3] Joe Daniher, [13] Logan MorrisFF[23] Izak Rankine, [13] Taylor Walker, [34] Elliott Himmelberg
[46] Oscar McInerney, [5] Josh Dunkley, [9] Lachie NealeFOL[43] Reilly O'Brien, [29] Rory Laird, [3] Sam Berry
[4] Callum Ah Chee, [8] Will Ashcroft, [28] Jaspa Fletcher, [38] Bruce Reville, [44] Darcy WilmotIC[14] Jake Soligo, [15] Brayden Cook, [27] Luke Nankervis, [4] Lachlan Murphy, [19] Zac Taylor
[29] James Tunstill, [32] Darcy Fort, [41] Darragh JoyceEMG[1] Chayce Jones, [21] Chris Burgess, [35] James Borlase
Brisbane vs Adelaide Recent Form

Brisbane Lions: LWWWW

RoundMatch
R16Brisbane 86-81 Melbourne
R15Port Adelaide 73-152 Brisbane
R14Brisbane 126-106 St Kilda
R13Western Bulldogs 71-114 Brisbane
R11Hawthorn 100-75 Brisbane

Adelaide Crows: WLLLW

RoundMatch
R16Adelaide 94-78 GWS
R14Adelaide 67-109 Sydney
R13Adelaide 71-79 Richmond
R12Hawthorn 107-80 Adelaide
R11Adelaide 137-38 West Coast

Head-to-Head Record

Year & RoundMatch
2024 Round 9Adelaide 90-90 Brisbane
2023 Round 22Brisbane 99-93 Adelaide
2023 Round 11Adelaide 95-78 Brisbane
2022 Round 9Adelaide 66-102 Brisbane
2021 Round 16Adelaide 59-111 Brisbane

More AFL news and coverage

