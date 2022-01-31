Brentford sign Eriksen on short-term contract as Danish midfielder returns to football after heart problem

Christian Eriksen, who suffered cardiac arrest at Euro 2020, is back in football at Brentford, with the Bees handing the Danish midfielder a short-term contract through to the end of the 2021-22 campaign.

The 29-year-old playmaker was given a serious health scare when representing his country at the European Championships in the summer of 2021 and has, after being fitted with a defibrillator, been away from competitive action ever since.

Regulations in Italy prevented him from linking back up with Inter as he sought to make a return to the field, with a deal having to be terminated at San Siro, but the former Tottenham star is clear to resume his career in the Premier League.

What has been said?

Brentford boss Thomas Frank has told the club's official website of snapping up a fellow countryman: “I am looking forward to working with Christian again. It has been a while since I last coached him, and a lot has happened since then. Christian was 16 at the time and has become one of the best midfield players to appear in the Premier League. He has also won trophies all over Europe and become the star of the Danish national team.

“We have taken an unbelievable opportunity to bring a world class player to Brentford. He hasn’t trained with a team for seven months but has done a lot of work on his own. He is fit but we will need to get him match fit and I am looking forward to seeing him work with the players and staff to get back towards his highest level.

“At his best, Christian has the ability to dictate games of football. He can find the right passes and is a goal threat. He also has very, very good set piece delivery, both from corners and direct free kicks. He is a player you can find with the ball, and he will come up with a solution to the problem in front of him. Christian will also bring experience of top level football to the club. I expect him to have an impact in the dressing room and at the training ground.”

Phil Giles, Brentford’s director of football, added: “We first discussed the possibility of Christian joining Brentford when we heard that he would be leaving Inter. It is fantastic that he is now with us.

Article continues below

“Naturally the process of signing Christian was more elongated than most transfers. I understand that many people will have questions about the process. In order to respect Christian’s medical confidentiality, we won’t be going into any details. Brentford fans can rest assured that we have undertaken significant due diligence to ensure that Christian is in the best possible shape to return to competitive football. Now Christian has made the decision to sign for Brentford, all parties want to focus fully on football.

“We are sure that Christian will make a big impact at Brentford and on the Premier League between now and the end of the season.”

More to follow...