Borussia Dortmund player ratings vs Real Betis: Fabio Silva and Konstantinos Karetsas strike as BVB edge past Spaniards

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Borussia Dortmund moved to nine points in the Champions League table with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Real Betis at Signal Iduna Park. Fabio Silva and substitute Konstantinos Karetsas provided the crucial goals to overcome a resilient Spanish side.

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Borussia Dortmund secured a vital three points in their quest for Champions League progression, defeating Real Betis 2-1 in a match that truly came alive in the second half. Following a cagey opening 45 minutes that ended goalless, the tactical deadlock was broken shortly after the interval when Silva found the net. Although Dortmund dominated much of the possession, they were briefly pegged back by a clinical finish from Aitor Ruibal, which threatened to frustrate the home crowd.

Niko Kovac's side displayed significant mental fortitude to regain control, with the introduction of young talent Karetsas proving to be a masterstroke. The substitute's decisive strike in the 72nd minute restored the lead and ultimately settled a contest defined by Dortmund's superior shot volume and expected goals (2.47 xG). While Betis remained a threat on the counter-attack, Dortmund's structured 3-4-2-1 system allowed them to recycle possession effectively and see out the game despite late pressure from the visitors.

Goalkeeper & Defence

Gregor Kobel - 6/10

A relatively quiet evening for the Swiss international, who was only forced into three saves as Dortmund's structure limited Real Betis to four shots on target. He could do little about Ruibal's equaliser, which was a well-placed finish, but his distribution helped maintain Dortmund's 50% possession share.

Nico Schlotterbeck - 7/10

The captain led the back three with his usual aggression and vertical passing. He was instrumental in building attacks from deep and played a key role in a defensive unit that limited the visitors to just 1.08 expected goals.

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Waldemar Anton - 6/10

Anton provided a stable presence in the heart of the defence. While he lacked the adventurous passing of Schlotterbeck, his positioning was sound, contributing to the 19 clearances made by the Dortmund backline to repel Betis's crosses.

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Ramy Bensebaini - 6/10

Deployed on the right side of the three, Bensebaini was solid until his withdrawal in the 75th minute. He managed the defensive transitions well but was occasionally caught out by the pace of Betis's wide rotations before being replaced by Gadou.

Midfield

Julian Ryerson - 6/10

Operating as a wing-back, Ryerson provided his trademark energy. He picked up a yellow card in the 38th minute for a tactical foul and was eventually substituted for Maximilian Beier as Kovac sought more offensive impetus late on.

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David Svensson - 7/10

Svensson was a vital cog in the midfield engine room, helping Dortmund manage the 463 total passes attempted by the team. His work rate in the transitions was essential in preventing Betis from exploiting the spaces behind the wing-backs.

Felix Nmecha - 6/10

Nmecha provided physicality in the centre of the park. He won several duels but lacked the creative spark required to break down a low block in the first half. He was substituted for Chukwuemeka in the 75th minute.

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Joey Veerman - 7/10

The Dutchman's technical security was evident throughout his 78 minutes on the pitch. He was the primary recycler of possession, ensuring that BVB maintained their territorial advantage even when the game became transitional.

Attack

Fabio Silva - 8/10

The standout performer for the hosts. Silva opened the scoring in the 49th minute with a composed finish, rewarding Dortmund's early second-half pressure. His movement between the lines caused constant problems for the Betis central defenders before his late substitution.

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Jobe Bellingham - 7/10

Bellingham operated in a more advanced role, frequently dropping deep to link play. While he didn't get on the scoresheet, his presence occupied multiple Betis midfielders, creating the space that Silva and later Karetsas exploited.

Serhou Guirassy - 5/10

A frustrating night for the striker, who was forced off early in the 34th minute due to an apparent issue. He failed to make a significant impact on the game during his limited time on the pitch before being replaced by Karetsas.

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Substitutes & Manager

Konstantinos Karetsas - 9/10

The game-changer. Coming on for Guirassy in the 34th minute, he took his chance magnificently by scoring the winning goal in the 72nd minute. His energy and directness transformed Dortmund's attacking dynamic.

Maximilian Beier - 6/10

Introduced in the 74th minute, Beier provided fresh legs on the flank and helped stretch the tired Betis defence during the closing stages.

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Joane Gadou - 6/10

Replaced Bensebaini for the final 15 minutes and helped fortify the defence as Betis pushed for a second equaliser.

Carney Chukwuemeka - 6/10

A late introduction for Nmecha, Chukwuemeka used his frame to help see out the result and protect the midfield zone.

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Ethan Nwaneri - N/A

Came on in stoppage time for Fabio Silva to help run down the clock.

Niko Kovac - 8/10

Kovac gets immense credit for his substitutions. Recognising the need for a change early, his faith in Karetsas was rewarded with the winning goal. His tactical setup ensured Dortmund dominated the underlying metrics, deserving the victory.