Manuel Neuer of Bayern MunichGetty Images
Anselm Noronha

Bayern Munich vs Lazio: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch UCL Round of 16 game

How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Bayern Munich and Lazio, as well as kick-off time and team news

Thomas Tuchel's job is on the line as Bayern Munich play hosts to Lazio in their Champions League Round of 16 second leg game at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday (AEDT).

The German giants were shocked by Lazio who inflicted 1-0 defeat on them at Stadio Olimpico in the first leg clash. It remains to be seen if the German giants can overcome their recent run of poor form and progress to the quarter-finals.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Bayern Munich vs Lazio kick-off time & stadium

Date:March 6, 2024
Kick-off time:7 am AEDT
Venue:Allianz Arena

The UEFA Champions League match between Bayern Munich and Lazio will be played at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

It will kick off at 7 am AEDT on Wednesday, March 6, in Australia.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Lazio online - TV channels & live streams

Stan SportWatch here

In Australia, the game is available to watch and stream online live through Stan Sport.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Bayern Munich team news

Having picked up a red card in Rome, Dayot Upamecano is suspended for the second leg game, while Matthijs de Ligt is back from a domestic ban.

All of Sacha Boey, Kingsley Coman, Noussair Mazraoui and Bouna Sarr continue to remain sidelined through injuries; whereas Leroy Sane and Serge Gnabry emerge as doubts.

Both Mathys Tel and Jamal Musiala could be handed starts in support of Harry Kane against Lazio.

Bayern Munich possible XI: Neuer; Kimmich, De Ligt, Kim, Davies; Pavlovic, Goretzka; Tel, Muller, Musiala; Kane

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Neuer, Peretz, Ulreich
Defenders:De Ligt, Kim, Dier, Buchmann, Davies, Guerreiro
Midfielders:Kimmich, Pavlovic, Goretzka, Laimer, Musiala
Forwards:Gnabry, Kane, Sane, Choupo-Moting, Muller, Tel, Zaragoza

Lazio team news

Ciro Immobile should replace Taty Castellanos in attack after the latter started in Friday's 1-0 Serie loss against AC Milan.

Le Aquile boss Maurizio Sarri will not be able to call upon the services of Nicolo Rovella and Patric, while Mattia Zaccagni was back in action the last time out.

Luis Alberto will continue as the creator-in-chief in the middle.

Lazio possible XI: Provedel; Marusic, Gila, Romagnoli, Hysaj; Guendouzi, Cataldi, Alberto; Anderson, Immobile, Zaccagni

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Provedel, Sepe, Mandas
Defenders:Casale, Romagnoli, Gila, Marusic, Pellegrini, Hysaj
Midfielders:Cataldi, Guendouzi, Alberto, Vecino, Lazzari, Kamada, A. Anderson, Zaccagni, Fernandes
Forwards:Immobile, Castellanos, Gonzalez, F. Anderson, Isaksen, Pedro, Lombardi

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Bayern Munich and Lazio across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
February 14, 2024Lazio 1-0 Bayern MunichUEFA Champions League
March 17, 2021Bayern Munich 2-1 LazioUEFA Champions League
February 23, 2021Lazio 1-4 Bayern MunichUEFA Champions League

Useful links

