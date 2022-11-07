Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Where to watch the Bundesliga clash between Bayern Munich and Werder Bremen in the UK, US and India.

Bayern Munich will want to make it five league wins in a row when they host newly-promoted Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga on Tuesday. The German champions had an unimpressive start to the season but have recovered to string together four consecutive league wins and climb to the top of the table.

Bremen have been impressive on their return to the top flight this season. They have managed to take 21 points from 13 matches and lie seventh in the table.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it.

Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen date & kick-off time

Game: Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen Date: November 8, 2022 Kick-off: 7:30pm GMT / 2:30pm ET / 1:00am IST (Nov 9) Venue: Allianz Arena, Munich Stream: fuboTV (start with a free trial)

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen on TV & live stream online

In the United States (US), this Bayern Munich match can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Bayern Munich game is being telecast on Sky Sports Mix.

Fans in India can catch Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen on the Sony Sports Network.

Country TV channel Live stream UK Sky Sports Mix Sky app US N/A fuboTV, ESPN+ India Sony Ten 2 SD/ HD Sony Liv

Bayern Munich squad & team news

Bayern will be without full-back Alphonso Davies who picked up a hamstring injury in the 3-2 win over Hertha Berlin. The defender has been ruled out for the remaining games before the winter break.

Matthijs de Ligt, Bouna Sarr and Thomas Muller are the other confirmed absentees for Julian Nagelsmann's team.

Bayern predicted XI: Neuer; Mazraoui, Pavard, Upamecano, Hernandez; Sabitzer, Kimmich; Sane, Musiala, Mane; Choupo-Moting

Position Players Goalkeepers Neuer, Ulreich Defenders Stanisic, Mazraoui, Sarr, Pavard, De Ligt, Upamecano Midfielders Muisala, Gravenberch, Sabitzer, Wanner, Choupo-Moting, Goretzka, Kimmich Forwards Gnabry, Coman, Mane, Tel

Werder Bremen squad and team news

Werden Bremen will have to make do without Lee Buchanan, Felix Agu, Dudu and Jean-Manuel Mbom who are not part of the travelling squad due to injuries.

Werder Bremen predicted XI: Zentner; Fernandes, Hack, Caci; Widmer, Kohr, Stach, Aaron; Lee; Ingvartsen, Onisiwo.