Bayern Munich breaks the “quarter-century curse” against Real Madrid

Bayern Munich broke a long-standing jinx against Real Madrid after defeating them on their own ground in the UEFA Champions League.

The Bavarian side returned with a valuable and rare 2-1 win over hosts Real Madrid in the match held on Tuesday evening at the Santiago Bernabeu in the first leg of the continental competition’s quarter-finals.

The decisive return leg will be played at the Allianz Arena next week.

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Bayern Munich achieved their first Champions League win over Real Madrid after 9 matches, during which the Royal Club won 7 times and the two sides drew twice.

The German team’s last win over their Spanish counterpart dates back to April 2012, when they also won 2-1.

Bayern Munich also ended their bad luck at the Santiago Bernabeu, recording their first win at this stadium since May 1, 2001—25 years ago—when they won 1-0.