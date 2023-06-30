Barcelona snubbed! Marcelo Brozovic close to agreeing move to Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr

Marcelo Brozovic is on his way to Saudi Arabia as he is all set to join Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr in the summer.

Brozovic set to snub Barcelona for Al-Nassr

Could earn salary in excess of €35m per year

Barcelona in search of Busquets replacement

WHAT HAPPENED? The Croatian midfielder was linked with a move to Barcelona this summer but the player is now close to a move to Saudi Arabia. A Saudi delegation travelled to Zagreb on Thursday to finalise his transfer to Al Nassr. Discussions are still ongoing over a possible three-year contract which would see Brozovic earn a salary in excess of €35m (£30m/$38m) per year, GOAL can confirm.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Barcelona are looking for a replacement for Sergio Busquets who left the club at the end of the 2022-23 season. They have already sealed Ilkay Gundogan's transfer as a free agent but the former Manchester City captain is more comfortable playing further forward rather than as a defensive midfielder.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Brozovic, 30, appeared in 40 matches for Inter in all competitions last season, scoring three goals and provided six assists.

WHAT NEXT? The Croatian international is all set to become the latest player from Europe to head to the Middle East following the path of Chelsea's Kalidou Koulibaly and N'Golo Kante and Real Madrid's Karim Benzema.