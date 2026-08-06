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Book El Clásico Tickets
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How to buy El Clasico 2026 tickets: Barcelona vs Real Madrid tickets, Oct 25 fixture information, La Liga & more

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How to get tickets to witness Barca and Madrid’s legendary rivalry in the flesh on May 10

Few teams capture worldwide attention like Barcelona and Real Madrid - there's arguably no bigger game on the planet than El Clásico.

La Liga’s dynamic duo are among the most successful teams in football history. Every year, millions of supporters attempt to see Lamine Yamal for Barça, or Kylian Mbappé, Jude Bellingham, and Vinícius Júnior tearing through defenses for Los Blancos.

GOAL has all the information on how to secure El Clasico tickets below.

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When is the next El Clásico?

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LaLiga - Game Week 10
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How to buy El Clásico tickets

Because El Clásico is the single highest-demand match in club football, ticket releases follow a strict priority system through official club channels before hitting secondary markets:

  • Official Club Member Drops: Both clubs prioritize their official members (Socios for Real Madrid; Socios and Culés Premium for FC Barcelona). Official member windows open roughly 7 to 10 days before kickoff, leaving extremely limited inventory for general public sales.
  • General Public Sale: Any remaining standard seats go on sale 3 to 5 days before matchday on the official club portals (realmadrid.com or fcbarcelona.com). These typically sell out within seconds.
  • Secondary Marketplaces: For international travelers or fans who missed out on official drops, trusted resale platforms like StubHub provide a secure way to buy verified digital tickets well in advance or right up until kickoff.
  • VIP & Hospitality Packages: The most reliable way to guarantee seats direct from the clubs without member queues. VIP tickets include longside lower-tier seating, access to private stadium lounges, gourmet catering, and complimentary bar service.
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How much are El Clásico tickets?

Due to unmatched global demand, El Clásico commands a premium well above standard La Liga matches:

  • Face Value: Standard face-value tickets start around €120 to €150 for upper-tier or behind-the-goal seats (Fondos), rising to €350 to €500+ for prime central longside locations (Tribuna / Lateral).
  • Secondary Markets: On platforms like StubHub, secondary market rates fluctuate based on dynamic pricing. Entry-level secondary tickets generally start from €250 to €350, while prime Category 1 seats for title-deciding clashes can command €600 to €1,200+.
  • VIP & Hospitality: Official VIP experience packages range from €950 to €2,500+ per seat, depending on stadium stand location and lounge inclusions.

Where is El Clásico held?

Santiago Bernabéu

The Santiago Bernabeu is a retractable-roof stadium in Madrid. With a seating capacity of almost 80,000, it is the second-largest football stadium in Spain, and it's been the home of Real Madrid since its completion in 1947.

The Bernabeu is one of the world's most famous football venues and has hosted the final of the European Cup/UEFA Champions League on four occasions (1957, 1969, 1980 & 2010), as well as the 1982 FIFA World Cup Final, in which Italy beat West Germany 3-1.

Away from football, the Bernabeu has also hosted many international and homegrown musical legends over the years, including the likes of Julio Iglesias, Frank Sinatra, U2, Bruce Springsteen, the Rolling Stones, and most recently Taylor Swift during her record-breaking Eras Tour.

Camp Nou

Camp Nou stadium was built in 1957 as a replacement for the old Les Corts stadium, which had become too small for FC Barcelona’s growing fanbase.

It became the largest stadium in Europe at the time, with a capacity of 93,053 spectators.

As well as hosting two European Cup/Champions League finals (1989 & 1999) and two European Cup Winners' Cup finals (1972 & 1982), the Camp Nou has staged concerts featuring top artists such as U2, Bruce Springsteen and Beyonce.

Following its recent renovation, seating capacity is expected to rise to 105,000, which will once again make it the largest stadium in terms of seating capacity in Europe and the third largest association football stadium in the world.

Frequently asked questions

This season's El Clasico matches in La Liga are as follows:

Sunday, October 26 - Real Madrid vs Barcelona (Santiago Bernabeu)

Sunday, May 10 - Barcelona vs Real Madrid (Camp Nou)

Further El Clasico match-ups may arise during the campaign (domestic cup games or in Europe) and it's worth keeping an eye on the club's official sites for any fixture updates.

Multiple ticketing options are in place for El Clasico games, from individual match passes to hospitality packages. To purchase tickets, the most reliable method is to go to the club’s official ticket portals. Being club members may also give you priority when looking to secure seats for games at either Camp Nou or the Bernabeu.

You could also go down the hospitality route. Both Barcelona and Real Madrid offer an extensive range of VIP packages for those who like to enjoy their football in a more relaxed and comfortable fashion. These hospitality options include luxury suites, premium lounges, and club-level seating designed for an elevated matchday experience. VIP guests enjoy private seating areas with panoramic views, high-end catering, and personalised service. The new offerings aim to provide an immersive, high-comfort experience that combines modern amenities with the excitement of live football, tailored to dedicated fans hunting for a premium football experience. 

Yes, fans who are unable to buy El Clasico tickets through the club's official ticket portals may still be able to purchase their seats through a secondary resale site such as StubHub, Viagogo or Ticombo. Ensure you have read all terms and conditions surrounding any potential purchases.

Regular tickets for El Clasico between Barcelona and Real Madrid will be sold shortly before each fixture occurs. With demand expected to be extremely high for both games, GOAL recommends keeping a close eye on the club’s official ticket portals as well as secondary resale sites, such as StubHub, Viagogo and Ticombo.

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