Are Barcelona in danger of losing 15-year-old Lamine Yamal? Why wonderkid has been named in La Liga squad amid transfer talk

Barcelona have named 15-year-old wonderkid Lamine Yamal in their latest La Liga squad, but there is already the threat that he could depart Camp Nou.

Youngster included in squad to face Atletico

History books could be rewritten

Blaugrana eager to get contract in place

WHAT HAPPENED? The talented teenager has been included in Xavi’s matchday plans for a meeting with Atletico Madrid on Sunday. The youngster is the latest La Masia academy graduate to step up into the senior ranks, but his meteoric rise to prominence has attracted interest from afar. Yamal is yet to be tied to a professional contract in Catalunya, due to his age, and numerous clubs from across Europe are said to be monitoring his situation. Barca are eager to get terms in place as quickly as possible, but Xavi insists Yamal’s shock promotion is not a bid to earn favour ahead of contract discussions.

WHAT THEY SAID: Barca’s boss has said when asked about the exit talk surrounding the hottest of prospects: “We are focused on the present. He has trained with us this week and we have liked what we have seen. That is why he is on the list, regardless of his contract situation.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: If Yamal figures for the Blaugrana against Atletico, he will become the youngest player to represent the Catalan giants – breaking the record set by Armand Martinez Sagi back in April 1922.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

instagram.com/lamaryamal

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Barca have had issues putting deals in place with talented youngsters this season, with 18-year-old midfielder Gavi yet to see his new contract registered – forcing him to give up the No.6 shirt – amid ongoing financial struggles at Camp Nou.