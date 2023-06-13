Barcelona agree €40 million deal for Brazilian starlet Vitor Roque in first signing of summer window - but official announcement depends on THREE more exits!

Barcelona have reached an agreement in principle with Athletico Paranaense to sign highly-rated Brazilian striker Vitor Roque.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Bluagrana have been among the front-runners for Roque for a while, and have now sealed a deal for the 18-year-old, according to AS. Barcelona will pay Athletico Paranaense around €40 million (£34m/$43m) for his services, and hand Roque a five-year contract.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Blaugrana hope Roque can serve as a reliable backup to La Liga golden boot winner Robert Lewandowski, with a view to replacing the Polish striker in a few years. Lewandowski is soon to turn 35, and his deal expires in 2026.

AND WHAT'S MORE: But Roque's arrival isn't sealed just yet. Barcelona still have to clear salary in order to register the Brazilian, such are their financial woes. AS have reported that the Blaugrana need at least three three players to leave in order to create room for Roque.

WHAT NEXT? Barcelona will have to wait before they can announce Roque, but it appears they almost have their first signing of the summer wrapped up.