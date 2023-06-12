Barcelona star Robert Lewandowski on wave of Saudi Arabia transfers: I see what's happening, but it's not for me

Barcelona forward Robert Lewandowski has acknowledged the transfer rumblings happening in Saudi Arabia, but isn't currently giving it much thought.

Saudi clubs preparing spending spree

Lewandowski among summer targets

But forward is committed to Barca

WHAT HAPPENED? The Blaugrana star has seen former opposite number Karim Benzema refuse a one-year contract extension with rivals Real Madrid in favour of a switch to the Middle East, with Chelsea's World Cup-winning midfielder N'Golo Kante joining his compatriot at Al-Ittihad. It is a transfer trend dating back to Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Al-Nassr back in December 2022 - something which the Portuguese claims to have started - but Lewandowski has made it clear he will be taking no part in such a switch.

WHAT THEY SAID: Asked about recent interest from Saudi Arabia, the Poland international told Sport Interia (via Mundo Deportivo): "There is no issue. So I don't think about it, because why should I think about it if there is no issue? Especially because my contract [with Barca] still runs for a while. I see what is happening [in Saudi Arabia] but it doesn't worry me, because I have other priorities at the moment."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Indeed, Lewandowski still has three years left on his current deal, as the 34-year-old is eager to add to the La Liga and Supercopa double enjoyed during his first season in Catalunya. Other players clearly don't share such a sentiment, however, with the likes of Sergio Ramos, Angel Di Maria and Roberto Firmino linked with a switch to the Gulf state. As many as four Pro League clubs are thought to be interested in Chelsea outcast Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

WHAT NEXT FOR LEWANDOWSKI? The experienced striker is currently on international duty with Poland, as he prepares his side to take on Germany in a friendly on June 16, before their European qualifier against Moldova four days later.