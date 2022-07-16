Barcelona agree €50m transfer for Lewandowski as Kahn admits Bayern Munich are prepared to sell

The Blaugrana have, at the end of a protracted pursuit, finally put a deal in place that is set to bring the prolific Polish striker to Camp Nou

Barcelona have finally reached an agreement with Bayern Munich that will see them sign Robert Lewandowski for a reported €50 million (£42m/$50m). The prolific Poland striker has been a top target for Barca since the spring, when it first emerged that he could be looking to leave the German champions.

Bayern have stood firm with their demands for the two-time winner of the FIFA The Best award, with there still 12 months left to run on his contract at the Allianz Arena, but a deal has now been put in place that suits all parties.

Will Robert Lewandowski sign for Barcelona?

Bayern CEO Oliver Kahn has told Bild: “In the end, Barcelona offered a sum that selling him made absolute sense for us.

“We've also recently been very successful on the transfer market and signed an absolutely world-class player for the offence in Sadio Mane. So we have now reached an agreement with Barcelona. So far, however, only verbally, the contract is still pending.”

That contract has seemingly been agreed between Lewandowski and Barca, with the striker set to sign on for an initial three years in Catalunya.

The deal to take him to Barca will see the Spanish side pay an initial €45m, with €5m due in potential add-ons.

Why are Barcelona signing Lewandowski?

The Blaugrana already have plenty of firepower in their ranks, with summer signing Raphinha joining an attacking unit that includes Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Ansu Fati and Ferran Torres.

Barca are, however, forever in the market for the best talent available and an opportunity to acquire Lewandowski is too good to pass up.

He may now be 33 years of age, but he remains one of the most fearsome frontmen on the planet.

A remarkable strike rate at Bayern has seen him plunder 344 goals through 375 appearances, while playing a leading role in eight Bundesliga title triumphs and a Champions League win.

That considerable experience is now set to be added to the ranks at Camp Nou, with Xavi preparing to work with another all-time great.

Barca are preparing to head to America for the start of their pre-season programme, with Lewandowski set to join them there once the formalities of his move have been completed.

