Balotelli completes move to Turkish side Adana Demirspor
Mario Balotteli has completed a switch to Turkish Super Lig side Adana Demirspor.
The former Italy international had been with Serie B side Monza although departed the club at the end of the 2020-21 campaign.
And he is now heading to Turkey to join Adana Demirspor, with the newly-promoted Super Lig side having announced the signing on their official Twitter page.
Who has Balotelli played for in his career?
Adana Demirspor are now the 10th club Balotelli has played for during his career.
The Italian striker started out with minnows Lumezzane before joining Inter in 2007. He would go on to make 86 appearances in all competitions for the Nerazzurri, scoring 28 goals in total.
Balotelli would then make the switch to Premier League side Manchester City, where he would team up with current Italy national team boss Roberto Mancini.
During his time at the Etihad Stadium, Balotelli would win the Premier League title and FA Cup and contributed 30 goals in 80 games before he was offloaded in January 2013.
He would then rock up at AC Milan, where he would spend two seasons before returning to the Premier League and joining Liverpool.
There would be another spell back at Milan, on loan this time, while Balotelli also played for the likes of Nice, Marseille, Brescia and Monza prior to becoming an Adana Demirspor player.
More follows...