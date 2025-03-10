Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Champions League game

How to watch the Champions League match between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid, as well as kick-off time and team news

Real Madrid will seek to finish the job against Atletico Madrid when they make the trip to Riyadh Air Metropolitano for a second leg tie at the Champions League Round of 16 stage on Wednesday (local time).

On the other hand, the hosts will be tasked with overturning their 2-1 loss they suffered at the Bernabeu in the opening leg last week.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid online - TV channels & live streams

In Australia, the UEFA Champions League round of 16 match between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid will be available to watch and stream online live through Stan Sport.

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid kick-off time

Champions League - Final Stage Riyadh Air Metropolitano

The UEFA Champions League round of 16 match between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid will be played at Riyadh Air Metropolitano in Madrid, Spain.

It will kick off at 7 am AEDT on Thursday, March 13, in Australia.

Team news & squads

Atletico Madrid team news

With Cesar Azpilicueta's return in Sunday's La Liga match against Getafe, Koke remains as the only injury absentee in Diego Simeone's squad.

Given that Nahuel Molina is likely to keep his place at right-back, and as Pablo Barrios was deployed in midfield during the first leg, it will be between the latter and Marcos Llorente for a spot in the XI this time around.

Julian Alvarez should continue alongside Antoine Griezmann up front.

Real Madrid team news

Vinicus Junior, Kylian Mbappe and Rodrygo, all of whom were involved in the 2-1 league win against Rayo Vallecano over the weekend will start from the onset against Atletico once again, except for Jude Bellingham who missed the first leg due to a ban. Brahim Diaz would hence need to sacrifice his place in the XI.

Dani Ceballos, Dani Carvajal and Eder Militao on the sidelines, but manager Carlo Ancelotti will contemplate on handing starts to Thibaut Courtois and Antonio Rudiger after the duo were rested in the Rayo win.

Also among those offered rest, Federico Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga and Ferland Mendy will expect recalls in the European top flight.

