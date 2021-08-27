Atletico Madrid consider Sarabia bid as Saul Niguez transfer to Chelsea moves closer

The Spanish giants are in the market for a new midfielder with a talismanic figure set to move on to pastures new before the summer window shuts

Atletico Madrid are considering a bid for Paris Saint-Germain's Pablo Sarabia as Saul Niguez's transfer to Chelsea grows closer, Goal can confirm.

Diego Simeone is putting the finishing touches on his squad ahead of the August 31 transfer deadline, having already brought in Rodrigo de Paul and Matheus Cunha from Udinese and Hertha Berlin respectively.

The Atletico boss could look to add one more midfielder to his ranks, with sapce in the engine room opened up if Saul completes a proposed loan move to Chelsea.

What's the situation?

The La Liga champions have already contacted PSG over Sarabia's availability, with reports a man who still has three years remaining on his contract could be sold for around €25 million (£21m/$29m).

Goal understands Atletico will not push ahead with negotiations for the 29-year-old until Saul's future is sorted, and are willing Chelsea to make a final decision as soon as possible.

Sarabia's credentials

Sarabia has the attributes to replace Saul if he does end up moving to Stamford Bridge, with the Spain international coming off the back of an impressive Euro 2020 campaign with his country.

The PSG star played a key role in La Roja's run to the semi-finals of the competition, having initially earned a place in Luis Enrique's squad following a solid 2020-21 season at Parc des Princes.

Sarabia recorded seven goals and four assists in 37 games across all competitions for the Ligue 1 giants last term, but has yet to nail down a permanent role in Mauricio Pochettino's starting XI and could be offloaded before the summer market closes.

Will Chelsea sign Saul?

Goal has reported Saul's agents have been trying to manufacture a move to the Premier League after seeing him fall down the pecking order at Wanda Metropolitano.

Chelsea have been offered the chance to sign the 26-year-old, who has a €150m (£128m/$176m) release clause, but the European champions may look to secure his services in a cut-price loan deal that would include a €45m (£38m/$53m) buy option.

It has been suggested the Blues will have to sell before bringing in any more new players, but Thomas Tuchel is not concerned by the size of his squad and a move for Saul could be sanctioned regardless of whether there any further outgoings at Chelsea in the coming days.

