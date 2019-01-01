Arsenal's Smith Rowe joins RB Leipzig on loan

The 18-year-old has made six appearances for the Gunners this term, but is yet to feature in the Premier League

Arsenal forward Emile Smith Rowe has joined RB Leipzig on loan until the end of the season.

The 18-year-old has made six appearances for the Gunners this term, featuring four times in the Europa League and twice in the Carabao Cup, but has not yet played in the Premier League.

Leipzig are currently fourth in the German top tier, and Smith Rowe could feature alongside highly rated 22-year-old striker Timo Werner.

He will link up with the Bundesliga outfit with the hope of more game time, following in the footsteps of fellow England youth international Jadon Sancho who has starred for Borussia Dortmund over the last two seasons.

Sancho has earned a debut for the Three Lions' senior squad against the USA having scored six times and notched nine assists in the league this term alone.

The former Manchester City academy player spoke out in December about how a move to the Bundesliga has benefitted his career and encouraged other young English players to play abroad.

Callum Hudson-Odoi was also keen to force through a move to Germany after Chelsea received a £35 million ($45m) offer from Bayern Munich, who were reportedly eyeing the winger as a replacement for departing duo Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery.

However, Chelsea have refused to let the teenager leave despite him still being keen on a move to Bavaria.

Smith Rowe's deadline-day departure comes after Arsenal completed the loan signing of Denis Suarez until the end of the season.

Midfielder Suarez, who links up with his former Sevilla boss Unai Emery, signed a new contract with Barcelona upon leaving for the Premier League, although Arsenal will have an option to make the move permanent this summer.

The Gunners also announced today that right-back Hector Bellerin completed surgery in Spain after suffering ACL damage against Chelsea that ruled him out for up to nine months.