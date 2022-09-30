Arsenal vs Tottenham: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Arsenal against Tottenham on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

The Premier League gets back to action following the international break, with Arsenal taking on Tottenham in a north London derby on Saturday at the Emirates Stadium. The Gunners are at the top of the pile with 18 points from seven matches and will be hoping to extend their lead at the top to four points with another win over their arch-rivals. They dispatched Brentford quite comfortably in their previous outing and will be hoping to carry on from where they let off before the break.

Meanwhile, Tottenham will also be brimming with confidence as they head into this fixture off the back of a convincing 6-2 win over Leicester City. They have won four out of their last five matches and are third in the table, but equal on points with second-placed Manchester City. Arsenal have conceded at least once in their last six Premier League matches at home and Son Heung-min and Harry Kane will be smacking their lips.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India and how to stream it live online.

Arsenal vs Tottenham date & kick-off time

Game: Arsenal vs Tottenham Date: October 1, 2022 Kick-off: 12:30pm BST / 7:30am ET / 5:00pm IST Venue: Emirates Stadium, London Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Arsenal vs Tottenham on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser. The fixture can also be watched on UNIVERSO, USA Network, SiriusXM FC, UNIVERSO NOW, and Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (Spanish). BT Sport Ultimate and BT Sport 1 will broadcast the game in the United Kingdom, with live streaming service on the BT Sport App and BTSport.com.

Fans in India can catch the game on the Star Sports Network. It will be available for live streaming as well on Hotstar.

Country TV channel Live stream US UNIVERSO, USA Network, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (Spanish). fuboTV UK BT Sport Ultimate, BT Sport 1 BT Sport App, BTSport.com. India Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Bangla, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD Hotstar

Check out GOAL's Soccer on U.S. TV guide Arsenal team news and squad The Gunners will miss Mohamed Elneny, Emile Smith Rowe and Cedric Soares, who are long-term absentees. Oleksandr Zinchenko, Thomas Partey, Kieran Tierney and Takehiro Tomiyasu are doubtful for the clash although they are part of the squad. "We just finished the last training session, we had many players arriving yesterday [so] we had a short period to prepare the match but the boys look in good condition. They are part of the team," the manager said. Arsenal Predicted XI: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Jesus. Position Players Goalkeepers Ramsdale, Turner, Hilson. Defenders White, Magalhaes, Saliba, Holding, Tomiyasu, Zinchenko. Midfielders Tierney, Odegaard, Vieira, Lokonga, Xhaka, Smith. Forwards Jesus, Smith Rowe, Martinelli, Nketiah, Marquinhos. Tottenham team news and squad

Tottenham definitely have some injury concerns but manager Antonio Conte did not want to give away the details.

"Honestly I don't want to speak about the injury because I don't want to give advantage to Arsenal, yeah? But for sure we have to face some problems, some physical problems and we have to know also we have just started to play the first game in a run that we have to play 13 games in 43 days. For sure we have to try to make the best solution and not take big risks. If we take big risks and lose players for the rest of the games, it will be a disaster," he stated.

However, it is understood that goalkeeper Hugo Lloris is doubtful with a thigh injury. Hence, it is likely that Fraser Forster will stand between the sticks.

Dejan Kulusevski has a hamstring problem while Conte will hope that Ben Davies and Lucas Moura have regained match fitness in time to take on Arsenal.

Tottenham Predicted XI: Forster; Romero, Dier, Lenglet; Perisic, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Sessegnon; Richarlison, Kane, Son.