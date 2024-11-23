How to watch today's Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Arsenal and Nottingham Forest, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Winless in four straight Premier League outings, Arsenal will aim to give new life to their campaign when they welcome Nottingham Forest to the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

The Gunners were held to a 1-1 draw by Chelsea last time out, while Forest's four-game unbeaten run was snapped by a 1-3 home loss against Newcastle United ahead of the international break.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest online - TV channels & live streams

The Premier League match between Arsenal and Nottingham Forest will not be telecast in the United Kingdom (UK).

In the United States (U.S.), the game will be available to stream live online on Peacock Premium.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Emirates Stadium

The Premier League match between Arsenal and Nottingham Forest will be played at the Emirates Stadium in London, England.

It will kick off at 7 am PT / 10 am ET / 3 pm GMT on Saturday, November 23, 2024.

Team news & squads

Arsenal team news

The break has been disastrous for Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta, who is likely to be without Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice and Leandro Trossard for this weekend.

Moreover, Riccardo Calafiori, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Kieran Tierney are nursing their own concerns, while Ben White is ruled out after undergoing knee surgery.

Jurrien Timber would get the nod at right-back, with Oleksandr Zinchenko in line to start ahead of Calafiori on the opposite side.

Nottingham Forest team news

Danilo and Ibrahim Sangare are the long-term absentees at the club, while fellow midfielder Elliot Anderson also remains sidelined through injury.

At the same time, Murillo and Chris Wood are slight doubts but expected to shake off their niggles ahead of kick-off.

In case Wood does not get the green signal, Tricky Trees boss Nuno could opt for Taiwo Awoniyi to lead the line.

Who will win the Premier League title? Manchester City Manchester United Liverpool Arsenal Chelsea Other 75317 Votes

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links