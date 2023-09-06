WATCH: Skills! Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale shows off outrageous keepy-uppy ability in England training

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has been showing off surprising ball skills in England training.

Confident Ramsdale full of skills

Arsenal No. 1 away on England duty

Euro qualifiers coming up

WHAT HAPPENED? In a video shared on the England men's team's twitter page, filmed during England's international break training camp, Ramsdale receives a ball on the volley from team-mate Marcus Rashford, before showcasing a few intricate keepy-uppies and blasting the ball back to the United man.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ramsdale and his England colleagues are currently preparing for a Euro 2024 qualifier against Ukraine, taking place this weekend. After that, there's a friendly with old rivals Scotland to attend to, marking the 150th anniversary of the first-ever international fixture between these two nations.

WHAT NEXT FOR RAMSDALE? Once he's back from England duty, Ramsdale will be faced with the task of defending his position as Arsenal's No.1 goalkeeper. The introduction of highly-regarded former Brentford stopper David Raya into the fold means Ramsdale will have to be at the top of his game to keep his place throughout the 2023-24 season.