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Arsenal have reportedly opened talks with the representatives of Sporting CP right-back Ivan Fresneda ahead of the January transfer window. With Mikel Arteta planning for the future of his defence and eyeing fresh firepower on the left wing, the Gunners could be set for a busy winter market.

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Arsenal make contact over Ivan Fresneda

Arsenal have stepped up their pursuit of Sporting right-back Fresneda by making contact with the defender's representatives, according to The Athletic. The Gunners are long-time admirers of the 22-year-old and are exploring their options ahead of the January transfer window.

Fresneda has established himself as a key figure in Portugal since joining Sporting from Real Valladolid in August 2023. The former Real Madrid youth product has racked up 94 appearances in all competitions for the club. His strong form earned him a senior Spain debut during the October international break. With just 18 months remaining on his current contract, Sporting could soon face a decision over his future.

Planning for life after White

Arteta already boasts strong options at right-back, with both Jurrien Timber and White impressing this season. Timber is reportedly close to signing a contract extension, securing his long-term future in north London. However, Arsenal are looking ahead to the next phase of their defensive evolution. Fresneda is viewed as a potential long-term successor to 29-year-old White, whose current deal expires in June 2028.

Fresneda is not the only young defender on Arsenal's radar. The club also hold an interest in 17-year-old Paris Saint-Germain full-back David Boly, though prising the talented teenager away from France could prove difficult.

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Left-wing reinforcement also on the agenda

Defensive recruitment is only part of Arsenal's winter thinking, as the Gunners are also considering additions on the left wing. The club allowed both Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard to depart over the summer, leaving a gap in attacking depth.

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Summer signing Christos Tzolis initially made a bright start following his arrival from Club Brugge. However, the Greek winger has failed to register a goal or an assist since returning from injury at the start of November.

As a result, Arsenal have kept a close eye on RB Leipzig's Antonio Nusa as a potential January target. The 21-year-old has been in scintillating form, recording five goals and seven assists in ten Bundesliga appearances this season, having also scored for Norway at last summer's World Cup.

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Busy January window awaits the Gunners

With the January transfer window fast approaching, Arsenal face key decisions across multiple positions. Opening dialogue with Fresneda's camp signals their intent to act early on long-term targets before his contract situation attracts further competition.