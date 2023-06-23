Amad Diallo transfer ‘preference’ revealed amid fresh Man Utd loan talk

Amad Diallo has reportedly stated his “preference” amid talk of Manchester United potentially sanctioning another loan move this summer.

Winger starred for Sunderland last season

Linked with Eredivisie champions

Still hoping to impress Red Devils boss

WHAT HAPPENED? The highly-rated 20-year-old forward enjoyed a memorable campaign at Sunderland in 2022-23, with his return of 13 goals and three assists helping the Black Cats into the Championship play-offs. He is now returning to Old Trafford to spend the start of pre-season with his parent club.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Amad is hoping to convince Erik ten Hag of his worth, with there still a desire on his part to make a notable impact at first-team level with United, but another stint elsewhere may be the best option for his ongoing development.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Fabrizo Romano claims that “in case Manchester United decide to loan Amad out, the player’s preference would be Sunderland again”. Interest in the Ivory Coast international is said to have been shown by Dutch champions Feyenoord, but the youngster enjoyed his time at the Stadium of Light and would feel settled back on Wearside.

WHAT NEXT? United signed Amad in an initial £19 million ($24m) deal in 2021 and have him tied to a contract through to 2025 – with his limited outings for the Red Devils to date seeing him register one goal and an assist through nine competitive appearances.