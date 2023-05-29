Feyenoord eyeing fresh move for Manchester United's Amad Diallo following cancelled loan in 2021

Manchester United's Amad Diallo, who spent the 2022-23 season on loan at Sunderland, is attracting the interest of Eredivisie champions Feyenoord.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Ivory Coast international dazzled during his year-long spell in the Championship, racking up an impressive 14 goals and four assists and taking the Black Cats to within one game of Premier League promotion. Amad's impressive displays have made United boss Erik ten Hag take note, as he plans to integrate him into the squad next season - if they can fend off interest from elsewhere.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: One such interested party is Dutch champions Feyenoord, who won only their second Eredivisie title in 24 years this term under Arne Slot. While no concrete approach has been made, 1908.nl is reporting that Amad is on the club's summer shortlist. Internal talks are said to be scheduled to discuss the possibility of finally bringing the winger to De Kuip.

AND WHAT'S MORE: That's because the Rotterdam-based side have practically signed Amad before, as the winger was set to land in the Netherlands in the summer of 2021. However, a thigh injury sustained in training with the Red Devils meant that deal fell through at the last minute, but 1908.nl notes that Feyenoord's interest has remained ever since.

WHAT NEXT FOR AMAD? The 20-year-old has reportedly received an invite to attend United's FA Cup final date with rivals City at Wembley on Saturday, after which he will be waiting to see if Feyenoord - or another top European club - makes him a formal offer.