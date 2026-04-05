Al-Qadisiyah’s executioner ascends to Tony’s throne and snuffs out Ronaldo’s glow

Al-Qadsia striker Julian Kenyonis continued his impressive form this season, scoring a superb brace against Al-Ittifaq on Sunday evening.

Quionis netted a brace on the night of the 2-3 defeat to Al-Ittifaq, in the 27th round of the Roshen Professional League.

With this superb brace, Keniounis took his tally to 26 goals, moving to the top of the Roshen Professional League scoring charts, level with Englishman Ivan Toney, the star of Al-Ahli Jeddah.

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Kenyonis’s brilliance overshadowed that of Al-Nassr captain and Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo, who also scored a brace in the same round, leading his team to a 5-2 victory over Al-Najma.

The current season is witnessing a fierce battle at the top of the competition’s scoring charts, with Ronaldo having previously won the Golden Boot in the last two editions, scoring 35 and 25 goals respectively.