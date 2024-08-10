How to watch today's Adelaide vs Western Bulldogs AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

The Western Bulldogs will be looking to continue their charge towards the top four when they take on Adelaide Crows in the final game of Round 22.
Four straight wins have put the Western Bulldogs just one game away from third place, after a 51-point hammering of Melbourne.
Adelaide, meanwhile, was brave but fell short against Geelong at the Cattery, going down by five points. After trailing by 22 points in the third quarter, the Crows scored five consecutive goals to lead by ten points in the fourth quarter, but Geelong scored three of the game's final four goals to deliver Adelaide their twelfth loss of the season.
Such is the tight nature of the table, the Bulldogs could end either in third place or outside of the top eight depending on how results go this weekend.
Adelaide Crows vs Western Bulldogs date and start time
|Date
|Sunday, August 11, 2024
|Start time
|4:40 pm AEST/ 4:10 pm ACST/ 2:40 pm AWST
|Venue
|Adelaide Oval
|Location
|Adelaide, Australia
The game will not be broadcast live on 7mate on free-to-air TV, but will be available to watch via Fox Footy on subscription TV. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.
Adelaide Crows vs Western Bulldogs team news
Adelaide's Chris Dowling has been omitted to make way for the return of Izak Rankine after serving his suspension.
On the other hand, there are no changes in the lineup for the Bulldogs this week, with really no need to tweak the winning formula.
|Position
|Adelaide Crows
|Western Bulldogs
|FB
|Max Michalanney, Mark Keane, Mitchell Hinge
|Taylor Duryea, Liam Jones, Buku Khamis
|HB
|Hugh Bond, Nick Murray, Josh Worrell
|Lachlan Bramble, Rory Lobb, Bailey Dale
|C
|Ben Keays, Jake Soligo, Lachlan Sholl
|Caleb Poulter, Adam Treloar, Bailey Williams
|HF
|Daniel Curtin, Riley Thilthorpe, Izak Rankine
|Ed Richards, Aaron Naughton, Rhylee West
|FF
|Lachlan Murphy, Taylor Walker, Darcy Fogarty
|Cody Weightman, Jamarra Ugle-Hagan, Laitham Vandermeer
|FOL
|Reilly O'Brien, Jordan Dawson, Rory Laird
|Tim English, Marcus Bontempelli, Tom Liberatore
|IC
|Sam Berry, Zac Taylor, Josh Rachele, Matt Crouch, Luke Nankervis
|Nick Coffield, Caleb Daniel, Sam Darcy, Riley Garcia, Lachlan McNeil
|EMG
|Brayden Cook, Chris Burgess, James Borlase
|Oskar Baker, Joel Freijah, Ryley Sanders
Adelaide vs Western Bulldogs Form
Adelaide: LWWLL
|Round
|Match
|R21
|Geelong 90-85 Adelaide
|R20
|Adelaide 58-124 Hawthorn
|R19
|Essendon 113-115 Adelaide
|R18
|Adelaide 71-39 St Kilda
|R17
|Brisbane 97-86 Adelaide
Western Bulldogs: LWWWW
|Round
|Match
|R21
|Western Bulldogs 110-59 Melbourne
|R20
|Sydney 48-87 Western Bulldogs
|R19
|Geelong 48-95 Western Bulldogs
|R18
|Western Bulldogs 100-86 Carlton
|R17
|Port Adelaide 102-54 Western Bulldogs
Adelaide vs Western Bulldogs Head-to-Head Results
|Round
|Match
|2023 Round 10
|Western Bulldogs 85-40 Adelaide
|2022 Round 6
|Western Bulldogs 62-63 Adelaide
|2021 Round 20
|Western Bulldogs 105-56 Adelaide
|2020 Round 12
|Western Bulldogs 111-54 Adelaide
|2019 Round 23
|Western Bulldogs 121-87 Adelaide