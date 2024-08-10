How to watch today's Adelaide vs Western Bulldogs AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s Adelaide versus Western Bulldogs AFL game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Western Bulldogs will be looking to continue their charge towards the top four when they take on Adelaide Crows in the final game of Round 22.

Four straight wins have put the Western Bulldogs just one game away from third place, after a 51-point hammering of Melbourne.

Adelaide, meanwhile, was brave but fell short against Geelong at the Cattery, going down by five points. After trailing by 22 points in the third quarter, the Crows scored five consecutive goals to lead by ten points in the fourth quarter, but Geelong scored three of the game's final four goals to deliver Adelaide their twelfth loss of the season.

Such is the tight nature of the table, the Bulldogs could end either in third place or outside of the top eight depending on how results go this weekend.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Adelaide Crows vs Western Bulldogs in the AFL, plus plenty more.

Adelaide Crows vs Western Bulldogs date and start time

Date Sunday, August 11, 2024 Start time 4:40 pm AEST/ 4:10 pm ACST/ 2:40 pm AWST Venue Adelaide Oval Location Adelaide, Australia

How to watch Adelaide Crows vs Western Bulldogs on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Adelaide Crows vs Western Bulldogs AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Adelaide Crows vs Western Bulldogs game on?

The game will not be broadcast live on 7mate on free-to-air TV, but will be available to watch via Fox Footy on subscription TV. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Overview of VPN services that allow access to geo-restricted streams

How to set up and use a VPN service to stream the match

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!

Adelaide Crows vs Western Bulldogs team news

Adelaide's Chris Dowling has been omitted to make way for the return of Izak Rankine after serving his suspension.

On the other hand, there are no changes in the lineup for the Bulldogs this week, with really no need to tweak the winning formula.

Position Adelaide Crows Western Bulldogs FB Max Michalanney, Mark Keane, Mitchell Hinge Taylor Duryea, Liam Jones, Buku Khamis HB Hugh Bond, Nick Murray, Josh Worrell Lachlan Bramble, Rory Lobb, Bailey Dale C Ben Keays, Jake Soligo, Lachlan Sholl Caleb Poulter, Adam Treloar, Bailey Williams HF Daniel Curtin, Riley Thilthorpe, Izak Rankine Ed Richards, Aaron Naughton, Rhylee West FF Lachlan Murphy, Taylor Walker, Darcy Fogarty Cody Weightman, Jamarra Ugle-Hagan, Laitham Vandermeer FOL Reilly O'Brien, Jordan Dawson, Rory Laird Tim English, Marcus Bontempelli, Tom Liberatore IC Sam Berry, Zac Taylor, Josh Rachele, Matt Crouch, Luke Nankervis Nick Coffield, Caleb Daniel, Sam Darcy, Riley Garcia, Lachlan McNeil EMG Brayden Cook, Chris Burgess, James Borlase Oskar Baker, Joel Freijah, Ryley Sanders

Adelaide vs Western Bulldogs Form

Adelaide: LWWLL

Round Match R21 Geelong 90-85 Adelaide R20 Adelaide 58-124 Hawthorn R19 Essendon 113-115 Adelaide R18 Adelaide 71-39 St Kilda R17 Brisbane 97-86 Adelaide

Western Bulldogs: LWWWW

Round Match R21 Western Bulldogs 110-59 Melbourne R20 Sydney 48-87 Western Bulldogs R19 Geelong 48-95 Western Bulldogs R18 Western Bulldogs 100-86 Carlton R17 Port Adelaide 102-54 Western Bulldogs

Adelaide vs Western Bulldogs Head-to-Head Results

Round Match 2023 Round 10 Western Bulldogs 85-40 Adelaide 2022 Round 6 Western Bulldogs 62-63 Adelaide 2021 Round 20 Western Bulldogs 105-56 Adelaide 2020 Round 12 Western Bulldogs 111-54 Adelaide 2019 Round 23 Western Bulldogs 121-87 Adelaide

