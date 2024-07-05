How to watch today's Port Adelaide vs Western Bulldogs AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s Port Adelaide versus Western Bulldogs AFL game - team news, stream, TV channel, and start time.

The Western Bulldogs (8-7) will continue their upward spike of form when they travel to face the Port Adelaide Power (9-6) in a massive top-eight AFL tussle at Adelaide Oval on Saturday afternoon.

The Power got back to the winning circle, snapping a three-match losing streak after downing St Kilda by two points in a nail-biting clash. Despite scoring just three points in the last quarter, they still managed to hold onto the four points.

Ken Hinkley will definitely have a sigh of relief following his team's victory after a turbulent month of football, which led many questioning his status as head coach. Another finals-like encounter awaits, with a defeat dropping them out of the top eight.

Meanwhile, the Western Bulldogs have won three of their previous four games, putting them on track for the finals. It was a battle-hardened performance from Luke Beveridge's side in their previous match against North Melbourne, which they won 77-60.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Port Adelaide vs Western Bulldogs in the AFL, plus plenty more.

Port Adelaide vs Western Bulldogs date and start time

Date Saturday, July 6, 2024 Start time 1:45 pm AEST/ 1:15 pm ACST/ 11:45 pm AWST Venue Adelaide Oval Location Adelaide, Australia

How to watch Port Adelaide vs Western Bulldogs on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Port Adelaide vs. Western Bulldogs AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Port Adelaide vs Western Bulldogs game on?

The game will not be broadcast live on 7mate on free-to-air TV, but will be available to watch via Fox Sports 3 on pay TV. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Overview of VPN services that allow access to geo-restricted streams

How to set up and use a VPN service to stream the match

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!

Port Adelaide Power team news

Esava Ratugolea has been ruled out due to a hamstring injury, while Jase Borgoyne will need to prove his fitness ahead of the game.

Todd Marshall's hamstring has already been cleared following his substitution last week, and he will be the first to play.

Position Players Rucks Soldo, Sweet, Ratugolea, Visentini Defenders Burton, McKenzie, Clurey, Aliir, Zerk-Thatcher, McCallum, Marshall, Houston, Farrell, Burgoyne, Williams, L. Jones Midfielders Rozee, Sinn, Butters, Boak, Bergman, Wines, Charleson, Drew, Lorenz, Jackson, Mead Forwards Marshall, Finlayson, Lord, Scully, Walsh, Powell-Pepper, Riolli, Horne-Francis, Georgiades, Dixon, Anastasopoulos, Evans, Scully, Byrne-Jones, McEntee, Narkle

Western Bulldogs team news

The Dogs squad are getting close to full strength, as seen by their performances over the last two months, where they have won five of their last seven games, defeating some formidable opponents in the process. Taylor Duryea was subbed out with a foot injury last match but will be a test for the coming weekend. Jason Johannisen is still a few weeks away from returning from a hamstring issue.

Position Players Rucks Fort, Lane, McInerney Defenders Berry, Doedee, Madden, Coleman, Prior, McKenna, Fletcher, Starcevich, Michael, Payne, Joyce, Answerth, Wilmot, Zakostelsky, Gardiner, Ryan, Smith, Lester, Fort, Lane, McInerney Midfielders Lohmann, Robertson, Ah Chee, Dunkley, McCluggage, Ashcroft, Neale, Rayner, Lyons, Sharp, Bailey, Torrent, Reville Forwards Daniher, McCarthy, Cameron, Hipwood, Smith, Tunstill, Brain

Port Adelaide vs Western Bulldogs Recent Form

Port Adelaide Power: WLLLW

Round Match R16 St Kilda 60-62 Port Adelaide R15 Port Adelaide 73-152 Brisbane R14 GWS 73-51 Port Adelaide R12 Port Adelaide 71-107 Carlton R11 North Melbourne 48-107 Port Adelaide

Western Bulldogs: LWLWW

Round Match R16 North Melbourne 60-77 Western Bulldogs R14 Western Bulldogs 149-82 Fremantle R13 Western Bulldogs 71-114 Brisbane R12 Collingwood 82-100 Western Bulldogs R11 Western Bulldogs 88-102 Sydney

Head-to-Head Record

Round Match 2023 Dogs 85-107 Power 2023 Power 70-56 Dogs 2022 Power 86-69 Dogs 2021 Power 45-116 Dogs 2021 Dogs 64-66 Power

