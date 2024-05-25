How to watch today's Adelaide vs West Coast AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s Adelaide versus West Coast AFL game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Adelaide Crows (3-6-1) will look to get back to winning ways when they square off with the West Coast Eagles (3-7) in AFL Round 11 action.

The Crows are winless in their past two games, drawing 90-90 with Brisbane in Round 9 and losing by four points (78-74) against Collingwood last time out.

Prior to the draw with the Lions and the loss to the Magpies, Adelaide defeated North Melbourne and Port Adelaide in Rounds 7 and 8, respectively.

They will face a West Coast side full of momentum after pulling off a remarkable upset on Sunday night against Melbourne, defeating the 2021 premiers by 35 points at Optus Stadium.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Adelaide Crows vs West Coast Eagles in the AFL, plus plenty more.

Adelaide Crows vs West Coast Eagles date and start time

Date Sunday, May 26, 2024 Start time 4:40 pm AEST/ 4:10 pm ACST/ 2:40 pm AWST Venue Adelaide Oval Location Adelaide, Australia

How to watch Adelaide Crows vs West Coast Eagles on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Adelaide Crows vs West Coast Eagles AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Adelaide Crows vs West Coast Eagles game on?

The game will not be broadcast live on 7mate on free-to-air TV, but will be available to watch via Fox Footy on subscription TV. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Adelaide Crows team news

The Crows were left devastated yet against Collingwood, with another close affair falling in the opposition's favour. Star Izak Rankine will miss at least three weeks after he tweaked his hamstring in the dying embers of his side's defeat to Collingwood last week.

Forward Elliott Himmelberg will also miss the clash after undergoing surgery on a fractured cheekbone. There's a chance Luke Pedlar makes a stunning comeback from a shoulder injury, after reports earlier in the season that could rule him out for the campaign.

Position Players Rucks O'Brien Defenders Curtin, Michalanney, Hamill, Hinge, Ryan, Nankervis, Milera, Smith, Borlase, Gallagher, Parnell, Worrell, Murray, Butts, Keane. Midfielders Jones, Berry, Crouch, Edwards, Dawson, Soligo, Cook, Taylor, Schoenberg, Laird, Dowling, Sholl, Bond Forwards Thilthorpe, Burgess, Fogarty, Keays, Murphy, Rachele, Pedlar, Walker, Rankine, McHenry, Himmelberg, Strachan, Gollant

West Coast Eagles team news

With no fresh injuries surfacing from the last match, the Eagles are fit as a fiddle for their clash in Adelaide. Gun Elliot Yeo is likely to return from a groin injury this weekend, while Jack Petruccelle will be out for at least another week due to a low-grade syndesmosis injury sustained against Collingwood in Round 9.

Yeo's expected inclusion may leave Luke Edwards exposed, after a quiet outing against the Demons until he was pulled off in the last quarter.

Position Players Rucks Flynn, Barnett, B. Williams, Hall, Livingstone Defenders J. McGovern, J. McGovern, A. Williams, Bazzo, Rotham, Barrass, Jamieson, Edwards, Hunt, Witherden, B. Hough, J. McGovern, A. Williams, Jones, Bazzo, Rotham, Barrass, Baker, Burgiel Midfielders Gaff, Sheed, Yeo, Ginbey, Hewett, Reid, Kelly, Duggan, Edwards, Chesser, Johnston, Trew, Hall, Rawlinson, Livingstone, Culley Forwards Waterman, Allen, A. Reid, Darling, J. Williams, Maric, Edwards, Ryan, Waterman, Brockman, Long, Petruccelle, A. Reid, Darling, J. Williams, Dewar, Maric

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 3/2/24 Adelaide Crows 117-50 West Coast Eagles AFL Preseason 8/26/23 West Coast Eagles 123-78 Adelaide Crows AFL 6/10/23 Adelaide Crows 174-52 West Coast Eagles AFL 8/7/22 West Coast Eagles 102-86 Adelaide Crows AFL 6/4/22 Adelaide Crows 88-57 West Coast Eagles AFL

