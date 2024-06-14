How to watch today's Adelaide vs Sydney AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s Adelaide versus Sydney AFL game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Adelaide Crows will look to bounce back when they take on the high-flying Sydney Swans at Adelaide Oval on Saturday night AFL clash.

The Crows have blown their chances of finishing in the top eight this season, losing back-to-back games against Hawthorn and, most recently, Richmond by eight points as they joined Sydney as the only teams to lose to the Tigers this season. It was a devastatingly poor result that sees them sit 15th, 10 points away from the top eight.

On the flip side, the Swans remain the team to beat and have had their best start to a season in the 21st century. A victory on Saturday will see them open up a 12-point gap over the second-placed Carlton Blues.

Adelaide Crows vs. Sydney Swans date and start time

Date Saturday, June 15, 2024 Start time 7:30 pm AEST/ 7:00 pm ACST/ 5:30 pm AWST Venue Adelaide Oval Location Adelaide, South Australia

How to watch Adelaide Crows vs. Sydney Swans on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Adelaide Crows vs. Sydney Swans AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Adelaide Crows vs. Sydney Swans game on?

The game will be broadcast live on 7mate on free-to-air TV, and will also be available to watch via Fox Footy on subscription TV. Triple M, ABC, AFL Nation and NEMBC Media will provide the radio coverage.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Adelaide Crows vs. Sydney Swans Team News

Adelaide Crows

Taylor Walker and Izak Rankine must come through training unscathed on Wednesday night to prove their fitness, as Walker completed a great running session on Monday and Rankine has passed every test in his rehabilitation so far. The Crows are also hopeful that Kieran Strachan will shake off a groin problem to feature on Saturday, while Brayden Cook has fully recovered from a jarred knee.

Position Players Rucks O'Brien Defenders Curtin, Michalanney, Hamill, Hinge, Ryan, Nankervis, Milera, Smith, Borlase, Gallagher, Parnell, Worrell, Murray, Butts, Keane. Midfielders Jones, Berry, Crouch, Edwards, Dawson, Soligo, Cook, Taylor, Schoenberg, Laird, Dowling, Sholl, Bond Forwards Thilthorpe, Burgess, Fogarty, Keays, Murphy, Rachele, Pedlar, Walker, Rankine, McHenry, Himmelberg, Strachan, Gollant

Sydney Swans

The versatile Robbie Fox might return from a shoulder injury this week. Skipper Callum Mills is expected to join full training this week as he nears a playing comeback, and the club's excellent record allows them to decide whether to bring him back through the VFL or seniors. Corey Warner's ankle has healed earlier than expected, and he will be assessed ahead of his VFL return this week. Jack Buller will be unavailable after undergoing back surgery this week.

Position Players Rucks McLean, Grundy, Ladhams, Green, McAndrew Defenders Cunningham, Florent, Blakey, Vickery, Edwards, Hamling, McCartin, Fox, Lloyd, Francis, McCartin, Rampe, McInerney, Edwards, Hamling, Arnold, Snell, Melican Midfielders Adams, Rowbottom, Sheldrick, Mills, Campbell, Jordon, Kirk, Cleary, Roberts, Mitchell Forwards Heeney, Hayward, Papley, Wicks, Konstanty, Magor, Warner, Buller, McDonald, Reid, Amartey

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 8/23/24 Sydney Swans vs. Adelaide Crows AFL 6/15/24 Adelaide Crows vs. Sydney Swans AFL 8/19/23 Adelaide Crows 73 - 74 Sydney Swans AFL 7/23/22 Sydney Swans 118 - 85 Adelaide Crows AFL 3/27/21 Sydney Swans 121 - 88 Adelaide Crows AFL 3/21/20 Adelaide Crows 71 - 74 Sydney Swans AFL 3/29/19 Sydney Swans 62 - 88 Adelaide Crows AFL

